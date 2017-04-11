Disney rules the list of movies teens are excited for in the next year

Disney’s live-action reboot of “Beauty and the Beast” is poised to cross $US1 billion at the global box office, and its studio is set to have a monster year, according to Piper Jaffray.

On Monday, Piper Jaffray released its semi-annual survey of US teens, and Disney ruled the list of most anticipated films in that key demographic.

“Our survey points to another solid 12 months for the Disney studio,” Piper Jaffray wrote. “Disney films dominated the most anticipated list with ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ grabbing the #2, #3 and #4 spots.”

Here is the full graphic:

Disney’s blockbuster deal with Netflix also continues to align it with the minds of teens.

“From September onwards, Netflix will become the exclusive US pay TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar,” Netflix announced last year. In the Piper Jaffray survey, Netflix came out as the top video platform, ahead of both YouTube and cable TV.

And the success of “Beauty and the Beast” bodes well for Disney’s overall strategy. Disney has a whopping 22 live-action movies of its animated classics planned.

