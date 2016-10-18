Disney dominates the list of upcoming movies teens are excited for

Disney’s still got the magic when it comes to capturing the imaginations of younger viewers, according to a new survey by investment bank Piper Jaffray.

On Friday, Piper Jaffray released its semi-annual survey of 10,000 US teens, and Disney was king among studios.

“Our survey points to another solid 12 months for Disney Studio,” the analysts wrote. “Disney films dominated the most anticipated list with ‘Rogue One,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,’ ‘Thor,’ and ‘Doctor Strange’ taking the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 spots.”

Here is the chart from Piper Jaffray:

Disney’s blockbuster deal with Netflix also continues to align it to the minds of teens.

“From September onwards, Netflix will become the exclusive US pay TV home of the latest films from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar,” Netflix announced earlier this year.

It’s a good place to be for Disney, as Netflix is the dominant video service for teens, by far, according to Piper Jaffray.

According to the survey, a whopping 37% of teens watched Netflix every day. Significantly, Netflix’s big competitors, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, came in way below Netflix at just 3% each. That means Netflix is over 12 times as popular in terms of daily use.

At the top of the pack for general video consumption, after Netflix, came YouTube (26%), which inched over cable TV (25%). This continued an upward trend for YouTube and a downward one for cable.

Here is the full chart from Piper Jaffray:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.