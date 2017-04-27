Disney just announced all its movies coming through 2020 -- here's what you have to look forward to

Marvel Expect to see a lot more of these faces.

Walt Disney Studios just made a major update to its theatrical schedule stretching through 2020.

Not only did Disney confirm that the long-awaited “Frozen” sequel is finally on its way, but the studio also announced that “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be making its way to theatres in May 2019.

The rest of Disney’s upcoming lineup over the next few years includes a mix of animated films, Marvel superheroes, sequels, live-action adaptations, and many more trips to a galaxy far, far away.

This list does not include all of Disney’s planned and undated live-action films. You can check that out here.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2020:

