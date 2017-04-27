Disney just announced all its movies coming through 2020 -- here's what you have to look forward to

Kirsten Acuna
Captain america civil warMarvelExpect to see a lot more of these faces.

Walt Disney Studios just made a major update to its theatrical schedule stretching through 2020.

Not only did Disney confirm that the long-awaited “Frozen” sequel is finally on its way, but the studio also announced that “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be making its way to theatres in May 2019.

The rest of Disney’s upcoming lineup over the next few years includes a mix of animated films, Marvel superheroes, sequels, live-action adaptations, and many more trips to a galaxy far, far away.

This list does not include all of Disney’s planned and undated live-action films. You can check that out here.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2020:

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is kicking off the summer 2017 schedule.

Marvel/Disney
The Guardians are back with a few more friends.

Most of the cast from the hit 2014 film are reprising their roles, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel as an adorably small Baby Groot.

Marvel
Name a more iconic duo. I'll wait.

This time around, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will come face to face with his mysterious father (Kurt Russell).

Marvel/Disney
It only makes sense that Star-Lord's dad's name would be Ego.

Pom Klementieff, and Elizabeth Debicki also join the film as Mantis and Ayesha, respectively.

Marvel/Disney
Mantis and Drax are the perfect oddball duo in 'Vol. 2.'

And, of course, there will be plenty of great songs to groove to on the soundtrack. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' will be in theatres May 5, 2017.

Disney/Marvel
Groot trying to get off the ship in this image may be the most adorable thing.

Check out our review of the movie here.

We're also getting a fifth 'Pirates of the Caribbean' next month.

Disney
Johnny Depp in 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.'

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,' will follow Jack Sparrow as he's being chased down by an old nemesis, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).

Disney
That's Javier Bardem under some makeup and CG effects.

He'll team up with astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites) to find Poseidon's trident.

Disney
It's like the first movie all over again, but with younger sidekicks.

Apparently, the trident will somehow help Sparrow.

After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom will reprise his role as Will Turner.

Disney
Orlando Bloom in the 'Pirates' franchise.

If you've been following the 'Pirates' movies, you'll know Turner has a son out there who he wants to reunite with. Bloom won't be the only familiar face back.

'Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be released on May 26, 2017.

Disney
Captain Barbossa and his monkey will be back, too.

Pixar is putting out a third 'Cars' movie in June.

Disney / Pixar
Lightning McQueen is back.

Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) will start to feel the wear of a new generation of younger cars pushing him out of racing.

Disney/Pixar
Jackson Storm (left) is the new big racing threat in 'Cars 3.'

His main competition appears to be a young car named Jackson Storm.

He'll get some help from a younger mentor, race technician Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), to help him have a chance at going up against the younger crew.

Disney/Pixar
Ramirez is a Hispanic female car.

USA Today had a preview of the new cars last year you can check out here.

'Cars 3' will be in theatres June 16, 2017.

Disney/Pixar
It looks like Lightning McQueen will take a pretty hard hit in 'Cars 3.'

You can watch a trailer for the film here.

Marvel's second film of the year will be 'Thor: Ragnarok,' another threequel.

Marvel
Don't look too happy, Thor. Things are not going too well for you in this outing.

Things aren't looking so great for the God of Thunder who's imprisoned on one side of the universe without his hammer.

Disney/Marvel
We may be even more in love with Thor now.

He's also had his long locks shorn for battle.

At the same time, his home of Asgard is undergoing some new management after being destroyed by new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Marvel/Disney
Blanchett looks almost unrecognizable.

Her character's so strong she broke Thor's hammer in the movie's first teaser. You can read more on her here.

Fan favourite Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will be back and Jeff Goldblum will join the Marvel Universe as the Grandmaster.

Disney/Marvel
Loki's back to cause some mischief.

You can read more about all of the new 'Thor' characters here.

If things couldn't get any worse, it looks like Thor will have to go up against his old work buddy, the Hulk. 'Thor Ragnarok' will be in theatres November 3.

Marvel
Thor and Hulk will do battle in 'Thor 3.'

Thankfully, it doesn't look like they will be fighting for long. They have some saving to do, after all.

Pixar's original release of the year will be 'Coco.'

Disney
This is Miguel.

Inspired by the Mexican celebration of Dia de los Muertos, which means 'Day of the Dead,' the film will focus on aspiring musician Miguel.

Disney
Miguel has a beautiful guitar.

Disney actually tried to copyright 'Day of the Dead' and quickly received a lot of backlash since the day celebrates loved ones who have died.

He'll find himself in the Land of the Dead with a trickster, Hector, who will help him learn why his family has a ban on music.

Lee Unkrich/Twitter
Miguel and his grandmother.

It will be in theatres November 22, 2017.

Disney/Pixar

Watch the teaser trailer for the film here.

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' will round out the year.

Disney/Lucasfilm
When we last saw Rey she was holding out Luke's old lightsaber to Skywalker.

We expect the eighth film in the franchise to kick off where 'The Force Awakens' ended, with Rey and Luke finally interacting.

Lucasfilm
Mark Hamill in 'The Last Jedi.'

It was revealed at 'Star Wars Celebration,' Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will play a much larger role in 'Episode VIII.

Disney/Lucasfilm
Will he train Rey as Yoda trained him?

We hope to see him train Rey to be a Jedi.

It also looks like we'll get a big flashback sequence to find out why Kylo Ren went to the dark side.

Disney/Lucasfilm
Is this Luke's Jedi temple burning with him watching in the distance? It's likely.

Watch the teaser trailer for 'The Last Jedi' here.

'The Last Jedi' will be in theatres December 15, 2017.

Disney/Lucasfilm
Kylo Ren is back with a scar on his face.

Check out our breakdown of the teaser trailer here.

Disney will kick off 2018 with a standalone movie for Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman.

Marvel
Black Panther in 'Civil War.'

First seen in 'Captain America: Civil War,' T'Challa is a powerful warrior and king from the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

'Black Panther' will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who blew audiences and critics away with his sophomore effort, 'Creed.'

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ryan Coogler.

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is also confirmed to star and Michael B. Jordon, who previously starred in 'Fantastic Four,' will also be in the film.

We don't know much about the film's plot yet. 'Black Panther' will be in theatres February 16, 2018.

Marvel

Ava DuVernay ('Selma') is directing a live-action version of the children's book 'A Wrinkle in Time.'

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ava Duvernay at the 2017 Oscars.

The Newbery Medal-winning novel from Madeleine L'Engle is about a young girl who goes searching for her father after he goes missing. He was working on a mysterious item called a tesseract.

The film has an all-star cast including Reese Witherspoon, Oprah, Michael Peña, and Mindy Kaling.

Wrinkle in Time/Facebook
'A Wrinkle in Time' cast members on set.

The film will also star Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, and Bellamy Young.

'A Wrinkle in Time' is set for a March 9, 2018 release.

A Wrinkle in Time/Facebook
The film wrapped principal photography on March 17.

It was previously set for an April 6, 2018 release date.

A comedy called 'Magic Camp' about magicians starring Jeffrey Tambor and Adam Devine will open April 6, 2018.

Getty
You can currently see Tambor in 'Transparent.'

It was previously set for August 2018.

The next 'Avengers' movie will be in theatres May 4, 2018.

Marvel
After 'Captain America: Civil War,' will the Avengers reassemble?

The Guardians of the Galaxy are expected to meet up with the Avengers in 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Disney/Marvel
Expect to see Groot to return to full size.

Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has said the film will take place four years after the events of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'

Later that month, an untitled Han Solo 'Star Wars' prequel movie will be released May 25, 2018.

Disney/Lucasfilm
The first production photo released for the Han Solo spin-off.

It will be directed by comedy duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('The Lego Movie,' '21 Jump Street').

Alden Ehrenreich will play the young Han Solo in the film.

Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios
Here's your new Han Solo.

Donald Glover will star as Lando Calrissian in the spin-off. They will be joined by Emilia Clarke ('Game of Thrones'), Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton ('Westworld').

You can learn more about Ehrenreich here.

Director Brad Bird is returning to make a sequel to his 2004 hit 'The Incredibles.' It will now be released June 15, 2018.

Pixar
The Incredibles family.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back for 'Ant-Man' sequel 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' July 6, 2018.

Marvel
Paul Rudd is Ant-Man.

A live-action 'Mulan' is set for November 2, 2018 and will be directed by Niko Caro.

We hope Mushu is back in the live-action 'Mulan.'

Caro told Moviefone the project currently isn't planned to have any songs despite the film's classic songs like 'Reflection,' which was sung by Christina Aguilera.

Instead, Caro has said the film will be a 'girly martial arts extravaganza.'

Disney
It's not clear whether or not Mulan's love interest will be in the movie.

Caro told Screencrush she was going to start learning martial arts with her little girl to prep.

A 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel was announced earlier this year at CinemaCon.

Disney
He's back to wreck the internet.

John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman will reprise their roles as Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz.

Instead of focusing on a video game arcade, director Rich Moore announced the new film will take Ralph to the internet.

Disney
The first artwork released for the sequel.

You can check out all of the puns on tech companies here.

'Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2' will be in theatres November 21, 2018.

Disney
Wreck-It Ralph in the first film.

It was pushed back from its previous March 9 release.

54 years later, 'Mary Poppins' is getting a sequel called 'Mary Poppins Returns' featuring Emily Blunt and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.

IMDB
Julie Andrews brought Poppins to life on the big screen.

Blunt will play Poppins, while Miranda will play a street lamplighter, Jack.

'Mary Poppins Returns' will be released December 25, 2018.

Disney
Here's the first teaser photo released for the sequel.

It will also star Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Dick Van Dyke. The film started production February 2017.

We'll finally get a female-led superhero film when 'Captain Marvel' comes to theatres on May 8, 2019.

Marvel
Captain Marvel in the comics.

Oscar winner Brie Larson will step into the role of Carol Danvers.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Brie Larson won the Oscar for her performance in 'Room.'

The film will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

We'll see the conclusion of Marvel's three-phase cinematic universe with the untitled fourth 'Avengers' film on May 3, 2019.

Marvel
The Avengers will team up once again, but will the team look the same?

'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the finale in the new trilogy, will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World') and be released shortly afterward on May 24, 2019.

Disney
Disney Studio's Alan Horn announces 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow.

Disney Animation chief creative officer John Lasseter is returning to codirect a fourth 'Toy Story' movie.

Disney / Pixar
The toys will be back in town once again.

At Disney's D23 Expo in 2015, Lasseter revealed that the sequel will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. The project was already moved back a year and will now be released in June 21, 2019.

Disney
Disney's John Lasseter.

Lasseter said Woody and Buzz will set out to find Bo Peep, who was not in the third film. 'It's a very personal story for me, inspired by my wife, Nancy,' said Lasseter.

The project was initially announced in 2014 for a 2017 release.

'The Jungle Book' director Jon Favreau will direct the studio's live-action adaptation of 'The Lion King.'

Walt Disney Studios

The Hamlet adaptation is one of Disney's most successful animated features.

James Earl Jones will reprise the role of Mufasa from the 1994 original.

Disney / The Lion King screencap
Simba and Mufasa.

Donald Glover will voice the adult Simba while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are in talks to voice Pumbaa and Timon, respectively. Disney reportedly wants Beyoncé for the role of adult Nala.

Favreau announced 'The Lion King' will be released July 19, 2019.

Disney
The iconic shot from 'The Lion King.'

A sequel to the highest-grossing animated movie of all time 'Frozen' will be released November 27, 2019.

Disney
Elsa and Anna will return in time for Thanksgiving 2019.

You can read more on it here.

The fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie was given a new release date. It's currently set to hit theatres July 10, 2020.

YouTube screengrab
Harrison Ford will be back to make up for 'Crystal Skull,' hopefully.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously told Vanity Fair in 2015 that a fifth film would happen 'one day.' In 2016, the untitled film was given a July 19, 2019 release.

Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indy while Steven Spielberg will direct.

Disney is also working on its own adaptation of 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' called 'Gigantic.'

Disney
Director Nathan Greno ('Tangled') and producer Dorothy McKim introduced the film at D23.

The movie will follow Jack, who stumbles upon giants in the sky and befriends a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl named Inma. 'Gigantic' was rescheduled for a November 25, 2020 release.

Disney
Artwork previously released for 'Gigantic.'

The film was pushed back more than two years from its original March 9, 2018 release.

Disney also locked in dates for another 15 untitled films. Here are the current release dates for all of them:

The success of Disney's 2015 live-action adaptation of 'Cinderella' has paved the way for more fairy-tale movies.

August 3, 2018 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
March 29, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
April 12, 2019 (Disneytoon Studios release)
August 9, 2019 (Disney live action release)
November 8, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
December 20, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
March 13, 2020 (Pixar release)
April 3, 2020 (Disney live-action release)
May 1, 2020 (Marvel release)
June 19, 2020 (Pixar release)
August 7, 2020 (Marvel release)
November 6, 2020 (Marvel release)
March 12, 2021 (Disney live-action release)
June 18, 2021 (Pixar release)
November 24, 2021 (Disney Animated release)

