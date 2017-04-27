Disney just announced all its movies coming through 2020 -- here's what you have to look forward to

Walt Disney Studios just made a major update to its theatrical schedule stretching through 2020.
Not only did Disney confirm that the long-awaited “Frozen” sequel is finally on its way, but the studio also announced that “Star Wars: Episode IX” will be making its way to theatres in May 2019.
The rest of Disney’s upcoming lineup over the next few years includes a mix of animated films, Marvel superheroes, sequels, live-action adaptations, and many more trips to a galaxy far, far away.
This list does not include all of Disney’s planned and undated live-action films. You can check that out here.
Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2020:
Most of the cast from the hit 2014 film are reprising their roles, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel as an adorably small Baby Groot.
This time around, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will come face to face with his mysterious father (Kurt Russell).
And, of course, there will be plenty of great songs to groove to on the soundtrack. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' will be in theatres May 5, 2017.
Check out our review of the movie here.
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,' will follow Jack Sparrow as he's being chased down by an old nemesis, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem).
He'll team up with astronomer Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario) and Henry (Brenton Thwaites) to find Poseidon's trident.
Apparently, the trident will somehow help Sparrow.
After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom will reprise his role as Will Turner.
If you've been following the 'Pirates' movies, you'll know Turner has a son out there who he wants to reunite with. Bloom won't be the only familiar face back.
Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) will start to feel the wear of a new generation of younger cars pushing him out of racing.
His main competition appears to be a young car named Jackson Storm.
He'll get some help from a younger mentor, race technician Cruz Ramirez (Cristela Alonzo), to help him have a chance at going up against the younger crew.
USA Today had a preview of the new cars last year you can check out here.
You can watch a trailer for the film here.
Things aren't looking so great for the God of Thunder who's imprisoned on one side of the universe without his hammer.
He's also had his long locks shorn for battle.
At the same time, his home of Asgard is undergoing some new management after being destroyed by new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett).
Her character's so strong she broke Thor's hammer in the movie's first teaser. You can read more on her here.
Fan favourite Loki (Tom Hiddleston) will be back and Jeff Goldblum will join the Marvel Universe as the Grandmaster.
You can read more about all of the new 'Thor' characters here.
If things couldn't get any worse, it looks like Thor will have to go up against his old work buddy, the Hulk. 'Thor Ragnarok' will be in theatres November 3.
Thankfully, it doesn't look like they will be fighting for long. They have some saving to do, after all.
Inspired by the Mexican celebration of Dia de los Muertos, which means 'Day of the Dead,' the film will focus on aspiring musician Miguel.
Disney actually tried to copyright 'Day of the Dead' and quickly received a lot of backlash since the day celebrates loved ones who have died.
He'll find himself in the Land of the Dead with a trickster, Hector, who will help him learn why his family has a ban on music.
We expect the eighth film in the franchise to kick off where 'The Force Awakens' ended, with Rey and Luke finally interacting.
It was revealed at 'Star Wars Celebration,' Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will play a much larger role in 'Episode VIII.
We hope to see him train Rey to be a Jedi.
It also looks like we'll get a big flashback sequence to find out why Kylo Ren went to the dark side.
Watch the teaser trailer for 'The Last Jedi' here.
Check out our breakdown of the teaser trailer here.
Disney will kick off 2018 with a standalone movie for Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman.
First seen in 'Captain America: Civil War,' T'Challa is a powerful warrior and king from the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
'Black Panther' will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who blew audiences and critics away with his sophomore effort, 'Creed.'
Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o is also confirmed to star and Michael B. Jordon, who previously starred in 'Fantastic Four,' will also be in the film.
We don't know much about the film's plot yet. 'Black Panther' will be in theatres February 16, 2018.
Ava DuVernay ('Selma') is directing a live-action version of the children's book 'A Wrinkle in Time.'
The Newbery Medal-winning novel from Madeleine L'Engle is about a young girl who goes searching for her father after he goes missing. He was working on a mysterious item called a tesseract.
The film will also star Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Zach Galifianakis, and Bellamy Young.
It was previously set for an April 6, 2018 release date.
A comedy called 'Magic Camp' about magicians starring Jeffrey Tambor and Adam Devine will open April 6, 2018.
It was previously set for August 2018.
Marvel Studios' head Kevin Feige has said the film will take place four years after the events of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.'
It will be directed by comedy duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('The Lego Movie,' '21 Jump Street').
Donald Glover will star as Lando Calrissian in the spin-off. They will be joined by Emilia Clarke ('Game of Thrones'), Woody Harrelson, and Thandie Newton ('Westworld').
Director Brad Bird is returning to make a sequel to his 2004 hit 'The Incredibles.' It will now be released June 15, 2018.
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will be back for 'Ant-Man' sequel 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' July 6, 2018.
Caro told Moviefone the project currently isn't planned to have any songs despite the film's classic songs like 'Reflection,' which was sung by Christina Aguilera.
Caro told Screencrush she was going to start learning martial arts with her little girl to prep.
John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman will reprise their roles as Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz.
Instead of focusing on a video game arcade, director Rich Moore announced the new film will take Ralph to the internet.
You can check out all of the puns on tech companies here.
54 years later, 'Mary Poppins' is getting a sequel called 'Mary Poppins Returns' featuring Emily Blunt and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Blunt will play Poppins, while Miranda will play a street lamplighter, Jack.
It will also star Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, and Dick Van Dyke. The film started production February 2017.
We'll finally get a female-led superhero film when 'Captain Marvel' comes to theatres on May 8, 2019.
The film will be directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.
We'll see the conclusion of Marvel's three-phase cinematic universe with the untitled fourth 'Avengers' film on May 3, 2019.
'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the finale in the new trilogy, will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World') and be released shortly afterward on May 24, 2019.
Disney Animation chief creative officer John Lasseter is returning to codirect a fourth 'Toy Story' movie.
At Disney's D23 Expo in 2015, Lasseter revealed that the sequel will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. The project was already moved back a year and will now be released in June 21, 2019.
Lasseter said Woody and Buzz will set out to find Bo Peep, who was not in the third film. 'It's a very personal story for me, inspired by my wife, Nancy,' said Lasseter.
The project was initially announced in 2014 for a 2017 release.
'The Jungle Book' director Jon Favreau will direct the studio's live-action adaptation of 'The Lion King.'
Donald Glover will voice the adult Simba while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are in talks to voice Pumbaa and Timon, respectively. Disney reportedly wants Beyoncé for the role of adult Nala.
A sequel to the highest-grossing animated movie of all time 'Frozen' will be released November 27, 2019.
The fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie was given a new release date. It's currently set to hit theatres July 10, 2020.
Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy previously told Vanity Fair in 2015 that a fifth film would happen 'one day.' In 2016, the untitled film was given a July 19, 2019 release.
Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indy while Steven Spielberg will direct.
The movie will follow Jack, who stumbles upon giants in the sky and befriends a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl named Inma. 'Gigantic' was rescheduled for a November 25, 2020 release.
The film was pushed back more than two years from its original March 9, 2018 release.
Disney also locked in dates for another 15 untitled films. Here are the current release dates for all of them:
August 3, 2018 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
March 29, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
April 12, 2019 (Disneytoon Studios release)
August 9, 2019 (Disney live action release)
November 8, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
December 20, 2019 (Live-action Disney fairy tale)
March 13, 2020 (Pixar release)
April 3, 2020 (Disney live-action release)
May 1, 2020 (Marvel release)
June 19, 2020 (Pixar release)
August 7, 2020 (Marvel release)
November 6, 2020 (Marvel release)
March 12, 2021 (Disney live-action release)
June 18, 2021 (Pixar release)
November 24, 2021 (Disney Animated release)
More from INSIDER:
- INSIDER’s new podcast ‘Showrunners’ is perfect for everyone who loves TV
- 30 millennial pink products every millennial needs
- Forget matching bridesmaid dresses — brides are now choosing white for their wedding parties
- The real meanings behind 46 different names in the ‘Harry Potter’ universe — and what they say about the characters
- How late you eat doesn’t matter — it’s what you eat
This article originally appeared at INSIDER. Follow INSIDER on Facebook. Copyright 2017. Follow INSIDER on Twitter.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.