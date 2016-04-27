Disney announced all its movies coming in the next 4 years -- here's what you have to look forward to

Disney/Marvel Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt will be back for the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ sequel.

Disney provided some new info about its theatrical schedule stretching through 2019.

In addition to an ambitious movie plan announced last fall, the studio has called dibs on a few more weekends with untitled projects, including more fairy-tale adventures.

With the recent enormous success of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the even more surprising staying power of “Zootopia” and “The Jungle Book,” Disney really looks like the studio to beat. In fact, it’s on track to have its biggest year ever at the box office.

Its lineup of movies includes a mix of animated films, superheroes, reboots, sequels, and multiple trips to a galaxy far, far away.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2019.

Picking up where 'Age of Ultron' left off, 'Captain America: Civil War' follows the new team of Avengers led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). A major incident results in a huge rift between Rogers and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Jesse Grant/Getty Images It will be released May 6, 2016, and is the kickoff to summer-blockbuster season. Marvel Stars Anthony Mackie and Chris Evans introduced some never-before-seen footage for 'Captain America: Civil War' at D23. 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' is the sequel to Tim Burton's 2010 take on the classic story. Burton won't return to direct, but he has signed on as a producer. Disney Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp will return along with Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. This time, Alice (Wasikowska) must travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter. Disney Sacha Baron Cohen will join the cast as 'Time.' 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' will be in theatres May 27, 2016. Disney via YouTube 'Finding Dory,' the long-awaited sequel to 2003's 'Finding Nemo,' will reunite Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) with Nemo and Marlin (Albert Brooks). Disney/Pixar This time, Dory takes the spotlight, as she embarks on a search for answers to her past. Pixar Ellen DeGeneres will be joined by Ed O'Neil and Ty Burrell, newcomers to the 'Nemo' universe. 'Finding Dory' will be released June 17, 2016. Disney / Pixar Steven Spielberg will adapt the Roald Dahl classic 'The BFG.' Disney In 'The BFG,' Bill Hader will star as a giant alongside the young Ruby Barnhill as Sophie. The movie will be released July 1, 2016. Getty Images Next summer we'll also get a reboot of 'Pete's Dragon' starring Bryce Dallas Howard. Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard introduced the film at D23. The film will be a remake of the 1977 Disney original, in which a young orphan seeks the help of a giant dragon. This version will star Wes Bentley, Robert Redford, and Karl Urban. Disney A clip from the 1977 version of 'Pete's Dragon.' 'Pete's Dragon' will be released August 12, 2016. Disney Next fall's big Marvel movie will be 'Doctor Strange,' starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Disney via YouTube We don't know many details about the film yet, but Strange (Cumberbatch) is a failed surgeon who is given a second chance after a sorcerer trains him to fight evil. The film will be released October 26, 2016. Disney Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will sing in Disney's 56th animated movie, 'Moana.' Disney The musical will be centered around a teen who sets out on an adventure to find a fabled island in the South Pacific. Demigod Maui (Johnson) will join in on her adventure. Disney Producer Osnat Shurer and directors Ron Clements and John Musker showed off exclusive footage of the upcoming 'Moana' at D23. 'Moana' will be released November 23, 2016. Disney Moana along with the Rock's Maui character. The cast of the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' will have major star wattage, from Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Mads Mikkelsen ('Hannibal') to indie favourites Felicity Jones and Ben Mendelsohn. Disney More cast members were announced at D23. Taking place before the events of 'A New Hope,' 'Rogue One' follows a group of rebels who try to steal the plans for the Death Star. 'Rogue One' is directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') and will be in theatres December 16, 2016. Disney In 2017, Disney will bring us a live-action adaptation of the animated classic 'Beauty and the Beast,' in which Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star. Disney Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor, and Josh Gad will also star. Emma Watson gave fans an update on the film at D23. It will be released March 17, 2017. Disney The next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' started production in Atlanta, Georgia. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Director James Gunn with Oreo, the inspiration for Rocket Raccoon. Details of the film are still scarce. The main cast, including Chris Pratt, is expected to return. The 'Guardians' sequel will be released May 5, 2017. Disney/Marvel A third 'Cars' movie will be in theatres June 16, 2017. Disney / Pixar 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be the fifth movie in the 'Pirates' franchise. Disney In this sequel, a down-on-his-luck Jack Sparrow faces a terrifying ghost ship led by his old nemesis Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom plans to return for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.' Disney 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be released July 7, 2017. Disney Not too long after that we'll see the third Thor film, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' which is expected to have an appearance from the Hulk. Disney / Marvel It will be out on November 3, 2017. 'Coco' is inspired by the Mexican celebration 'Dia de los Muertos,' which means 'Day of the Dead.' It will be released November 22, 2017. Disney The eighth episode of the 'Star Wars' franchise (a sequel to 'Force Awakens'), which still has no title, will be directed by Rian Johnson. Disney/Lucasfilm Disney's Alan Horn discusses 'Star Wars: Episode VIII' at D23. Johnson directed 'Looper' as well as several episodes of 'Breaking Bad.' His 'Star Wars' movie will be released December 15, 2017. Disney/Lucasfilm Rian Johnson on the set of 'Episode VIII.' Disney is working on its own adaptation of 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' called 'Gigantic.' Disney Director Nathan Greno ('Tangled') and producer Dorothy McKim introduced the film at D23. The movie will follow Jack, who stumbles upon giants in the sky and befriends a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl named Inma. 'Gigantic' will be in theatres March 9, 2018. Disney The first standalone movie for Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be out on February 16, 2018. Marvel via @AgentM/Twitter 'Black Panther' will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who blew audiences and critics away with his sophomore effort 'Creed.' Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The next 'Avengers' sequel will be a two-part movie. We'll see part one of 'Avengers: Infinity War' May 4, 2018. Marvel The second untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off movie will be a Han Solo prequel directed by comedy duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('The Lego Movie,' '21 Jump Street'). Star Wars screencap The second 'Star Wars' anthology film will be released May 25, 2018. Lucasfilm Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter is returning to codirect a fourth 'Toy Story' movie. Disney / Pixar Lasseter revealed that the sequel will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. The project was recently moved back a year and will be released June 15, 2018. Disney . We'll finally get a female-led superhero film when 'Captain Marvel' comes to theatres July 6, 2018. Marvel We'll see the conclusion of Marvel's three-phase cinematic universe with 'Avengers: Infinity War -- Part II' on May 3, 2019. Marvel We don't know much about 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the finale in the new trilogy, but it will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World') and will be released on May 24, 2019. Disney Alan Horn presents the upcoming slate of 'Star Wars' films at D23. Director Brad Bird will return to make a sequel to his 2004 hit 'The Incredibles,' which will be released June 21, 2019. Pixar Disney also locked in dates for five untitled live-action films. Three out of these five projects will be fairy tales. The success of Disney's 2015 live-action adaptation of 'Cinderella' has paved the way for more fairy tale movies. They will be released July 28, 2017; April 6, 2018; August 3, 2018; December 25, 2018; and December 20, 2019. With the success of 'The Jungle Book,' Disney proved that it could pull off a hit in the normally quiet month of April. Meanwhile, with these new releases, as well as 'Episode VIII,' Disney looks to make the month of December, normally a time for more Oscar-oriented fare, its own.

