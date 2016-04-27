Disney announced all its movies coming in the next 4 years -- here's what you have to look forward to

Disney provided some new info about its theatrical schedule stretching through 2019.
In addition to an ambitious movie plan announced last fall, the studio has called dibs on a few more weekends with untitled projects, including more fairy-tale adventures.
With the recent enormous success of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and the even more surprising staying power of “Zootopia” and “The Jungle Book,” Disney really looks like the studio to beat. In fact, it’s on track to have its biggest year ever at the box office.
Its lineup of movies includes a mix of animated films, superheroes, reboots, sequels, and multiple trips to a galaxy far, far away.
Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2019.
Picking up where 'Age of Ultron' left off, 'Captain America: Civil War' follows the new team of Avengers led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). A major incident results in a huge rift between Rogers and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).
'Alice Through the Looking Glass' is the sequel to Tim Burton's 2010 take on the classic story. Burton won't return to direct, but he has signed on as a producer.
Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp will return along with Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. This time, Alice (Wasikowska) must travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter.
'Finding Dory,' the long-awaited sequel to 2003's 'Finding Nemo,' will reunite Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) with Nemo and Marlin (Albert Brooks).
In 'The BFG,' Bill Hader will star as a giant alongside the young Ruby Barnhill as Sophie. The movie will be released July 1, 2016.
The film will be a remake of the 1977 Disney original, in which a young orphan seeks the help of a giant dragon. This version will star Wes Bentley, Robert Redford, and Karl Urban.
We don't know many details about the film yet, but Strange (Cumberbatch) is a failed surgeon who is given a second chance after a sorcerer trains him to fight evil. The film will be released October 26, 2016.
The musical will be centered around a teen who sets out on an adventure to find a fabled island in the South Pacific. Demigod Maui (Johnson) will join in on her adventure.
The cast of the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' will have major star wattage, from Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Mads Mikkelsen ('Hannibal') to indie favourites Felicity Jones and Ben Mendelsohn.
Taking place before the events of 'A New Hope,' 'Rogue One' follows a group of rebels who try to steal the plans for the Death Star. 'Rogue One' is directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') and will be in theatres December 16, 2016.
In 2017, Disney will bring us a live-action adaptation of the animated classic 'Beauty and the Beast,' in which Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star.
The next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' started production in Atlanta, Georgia.
Details of the film are still scarce. The main cast, including Chris Pratt, is expected to return. The 'Guardians' sequel will be released May 5, 2017.
'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be the fifth movie in the 'Pirates' franchise.
In this sequel, a down-on-his-luck Jack Sparrow faces a terrifying ghost ship led by his old nemesis Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom plans to return for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.'
Not too long after that we'll see the third Thor film, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' which is expected to have an appearance from the Hulk.
It will be out on November 3, 2017.
'Coco' is inspired by the Mexican celebration 'Dia de los Muertos,' which means 'Day of the Dead.' It will be released November 22, 2017.
The eighth episode of the 'Star Wars' franchise (a sequel to 'Force Awakens'), which still has no title, will be directed by Rian Johnson.
Johnson directed 'Looper' as well as several episodes of 'Breaking Bad.' His 'Star Wars' movie will be released December 15, 2017.
The movie will follow Jack, who stumbles upon giants in the sky and befriends a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl named Inma. 'Gigantic' will be in theatres March 9, 2018.
The first standalone movie for Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be out on February 16, 2018.
'Black Panther' will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who blew audiences and critics away with his sophomore effort 'Creed.'
The next 'Avengers' sequel will be a two-part movie. We'll see part one of 'Avengers: Infinity War' May 4, 2018.
The second untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off movie will be a Han Solo prequel directed by comedy duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('The Lego Movie,' '21 Jump Street').
Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter is returning to codirect a fourth 'Toy Story' movie.
Lasseter revealed that the sequel will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. The project was recently moved back a year and will be released June 15, 2018.
We'll see the conclusion of Marvel's three-phase cinematic universe with 'Avengers: Infinity War -- Part II' on May 3, 2019.
We don't know much about 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the finale in the new trilogy, but it will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World') and will be released on May 24, 2019.
Director Brad Bird will return to make a sequel to his 2004 hit 'The Incredibles,' which will be released June 21, 2019.
Disney also locked in dates for five untitled live-action films. Three out of these five projects will be fairy tales.
They will be released July 28, 2017; April 6, 2018; August 3, 2018; December 25, 2018; and December 20, 2019.
With the success of 'The Jungle Book,' Disney proved that it could pull off a hit in the normally quiet month of April. Meanwhile, with these new releases, as well as 'Episode VIII,' Disney looks to make the month of December, normally a time for more Oscar-oriented fare, its own.
