Disney announced all its movies coming in the next 4 years -- here's what you have to look forward to

Disney and Pixar just made a major update to its theatrical schedule stretching through 2019.

The highly-anticipated sequels for “The Incredibles” and “Toy Story” will be swapping release dates. That now moves the “Incredibles 2” sequel up to June 15, 2018. Meanwhile, “Toy Story 4,” which brings back original director John Lasseter, has been pushed back to a June 21, 2019 release.

That marks the second delay for the “Toy Story” sequel. It was previously moved back a year to 2018.

The rest of Disney’s upcoming lineup over the next few years includes a mix of animated films, superheroes, reboots, sequels, and multiple trips to a galaxy far, far away.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2019:

This fall's big Marvel movie will be 'Doctor Strange,' starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Marvel Strange (Cumberbatch) will play a surgeon who injures his hands severely in accident. Disney/Marvel While he loses the ability to perform surgery, he finds a new purpose in life when he's offered a second chance after a sorcerer trains him to fight evil. Marvel The film will be released on November 4 in the US. Disney/Marvel Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will sing in Disney's 56th animated movie, 'Moana.' Disney The musical will be centered on a teen who sets out on an adventure to find a fabled island in the South Pacific. Demigod Maui (Johnson) will join in on her adventure. Disney 'Moana' will be released on November 23, 2016. Disney Moana along with the Rock's Maui character. The cast of the 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' will have major star wattage, from Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Mads Mikkelsen ('Hannibal') to indie favourites Felicity Jones and Ben Mendelsohn. Disney/Lucasfilm Taking place before the events of 'A New Hope,' 'Rogue One' follows a group of rebels who try to steal the plans for the Death Star. Disney/Lucasfilm Naturally, Darth Vader will make an appearance. Disney/Lucasfilm 'Rogue One' is directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') and will be in theatres on December 16, 2016. Disney/Lucasfilm Next year, Disney will bring us a live-action adaptation of the animated classic 'Beauty and the Beast,' in which Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star. Disney Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor, and Josh Gad will also star. Emma Watson gave fans an update on the film at D23. It will be released on March 17, 2017. Disney The first sneak peek for the next 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' was recently released by director James Gunn. Disney/Marvel Director James Gunn with Oreo, the inspiration for Rocket Raccoon. Details of the film are still scarce, but we know the main cast, including Chris Pratt, will return. Marvel The first concept art released for the film. Kurt Russell, Pom Klementieff, and Elizabeth Debicki also join the film. Russell will be playing Chris Pratt's father. This time around it looks like Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) will join the good guys. Disney/Marvel Of course, there will be more of baby Groot. Marvel The 'Guardians' sequel will be released on May 5, 2017. Marvel A third 'Cars' movie will be in theatres on June 16, 2017. Disney / Pixar 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be the fifth movie in the 'Pirates' franchise. Disney In this sequel, a down-on-his-luck Jack Sparrow faces a terrifying ghost ship led by his old nemesis, Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). Disney After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom plans to return for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.' Disney 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be released on May 26, 2017. Disney Not too long after that, we'll see the third Thor film, 'Thor: Ragnarok,' which is expected to have an appearance from The Hulk. It will be out on November 3, 2017. Disney / Marvel 'Coco' is inspired by the Mexican celebration of Dia de los Muertos, which means 'Day of the Dead.' It will be released on November 22, 2017. Disney The eighth episode of the 'Star Wars' franchise -- a sequel to 'Force Awakens' that still has no title -- will be directed by Rian Johnson. Disney/Lucasfilm Johnson directed 'Looper' as well as several episodes of 'Breaking Bad.' His 'Star Wars' movie will be released on December 15, 2017. Disney/Lucasfilm Johnson on the set of 'Episode VIII.' Disney is working on its own adaptation of 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' called 'Gigantic.' Disney Director Nathan Greno ('Tangled') and producer Dorothy McKim introduced the film at D23. The movie will follow Jack, who stumbles upon giants in the sky and befriends a 60-foot-tall, 11-year-old girl named Inma. 'Gigantic' will be in theatres on March 9, 2018. Disney The first standalone movie for Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, will be out on February 16, 2018. Marvel via @AgentM/Twitter 'Black Panther' will be directed by Ryan Coogler, who blew audiences and critics away with his sophomore effort, 'Creed.' Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The next 'Avengers' sequel will be a two-part movie. We'll see part one of 'Avengers: Infinity War' on May 4, 2018. Marvel The second untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off movie will be a Han Solo prequel directed by comedy duo Chris Miller and Phil Lord ('The Lego Movie,' '21 Jump Street'). Star Wars screencap Disney recently announced that Donald Glover will star as Lando Calrissian in the spin-off. Guy D'Alema/FX The second 'Star Wars' anthology film will be released on May 25, 2018. Lucasfilm Director Brad Bird will return to make a sequel to his 2004 hit 'The Incredibles.' The sequel was just moved up a year. It will now be released June 15, 2018. Pixar We'll finally get a female-led superhero film when 'Captain Marvel' comes to theatres on July 6, 2018. Marvel We'll see the conclusion of Marvel's three-phase cinematic universe with 'Avengers: Infinity War -- Part II' on May 3, 2019. Marvel We don't know much about 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' the finale in the new trilogy, but it will be directed by Colin Trevorrow ('Jurassic World') and will be released on May 24, 2019. Disney Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer John Lasseter is returning to codirect a fourth 'Toy Story' movie. Disney / Pixar Lasseter revealed that the sequel will be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. The project was already moved back a year and will now be released in June 21, 2019. Disney . Disney also locked in dates for five untitled live-action films. Three out of these five projects will be fairy tales. The success of Disney's 2015 live-action adaptation of 'Cinderella' has paved the way for more fairy-tale movies. They will be released on July 28, 2017; April 6, 2018; August 3, 2018; December 25, 2018; and December 20, 2019. With the success of 'The Jungle Book,' Disney proved that it could pull off a hit in the normally quiet month of April. In the past few months, Disney has confirmed it's working on a 'Mulan' adaptation and another of 'The Lion King.' Meanwhile, with these new releases, as well as 'Episode VIII,' Disney looks to make the month of December, normally a time for more Oscar-oriented fare, its own.

