Disney announced all its movies coming in the next 4 years -- here's what you have to look forward to

With Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar under its watch, Disney is more ambitious than ever.

The company just released everything it plans to release through 2019.

Its lineup includes reboots, superheroes, a few animated movies, and multiple trips to desert planets in a galaxy far, far away.

Among the newest announcements is the much-anticipated “Incredibles” sequel. It will be out on June 21, 2019. Also, “Cars 3” has a June 2017 opening. And “Toy Story 4” has been moved from June 2017 to June 2018.

Additionally, Disney has announced four “Untitled Disney Fairy Tale (Live Action)” movies for December 22, 2017; November 2, 2018; March 29, 2019, and November 8, 2019.

Here is everything you can expect to see from Disney from now through 2019.

In an alternate world, dinosaurs never went extinct. Arlo, a dinosaur who lost his father when he was young in a tragic accident, gets lost and befriends a caveboy. Disney 'The Good Dinosaur' will be in theatres on November 25, 2015. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' has gotten plenty of coverage at both Comic-Con and Star Wars Celebration. However, a new exclusive poster for the film was shown off at D23. Disney A new poster was unveiled at D23. 'The Force Awakens' will take place after the events of 'Return of the Jedi.' This time, the forces of good must deal with a new villainous character, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Disney 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' will be released December 18, 2015. Lucasfilm Chris Pine introduced a sneak peek at his film 'The Finest Hours.' Disney The film takes place in 1952 and is based off the true story of a daring rescue attempt off the coast of Cape Cod following the destruction of two oil tankers. The mission takes place during one of those notorious New England blizzards. Eric Bana and Casey Affleck also star. Disney Movie Trailers 'The Finest Hours' will be released January 29, 2016. Directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore along with producer Clark Spencer presented Disney Animation's next movie 'Zootopia.' Disney The film will follow a fox (Jason Bateman) who must go on the run after being framed for a crime he didn't commit. Disney At D23, it was revealed that pop star Shakira would voice the animated movie's gazelle. 'Zootopia' will be in theatres March 4, 2016. Disney At D23, Marvel president Kevin Feige along with stars Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie introduced some never-before-seen footage for 'Captain America: Civil War.' Disney Mackie and Evans. Picking up where 'Age of Ultron' left off, 'Civil War' follows the new team of Avengers led by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). A major incident results in a huge rift between Rogers and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Jesse Grant/Getty Images It will be released on May 6, 2016. Fans got a first look at 'Alice Through the Looking Glass,' the sequel to Tim Burton's 2010 take on the classic story, at D23. Disney Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp will return along with Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham Carter. This time, Alice (Wasikowska) must travel back in time to save the Mad Hatter. Disney Sacha Baron Cohen will join the cast as 'Time.' 'Alice Through the Looking Glass' will be out in theatres on May 27, 2016. Disney via YouTube Director Jon Favreau came out onstage at D23 to present a first look at Disney's live-action version of 'The Jungle Book.' Disney The adaptation of the classic animated movie will follow the adventures of Mowgli, a young boy raised in the jungle. The film will star Ben Kingsley, Lupita Nyong'o, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, and Christopher Walken. It will be out on April 15, 2016. Getty Images Fans also got a first look at 'Finding Dory,' the sequel to 2003's 'Finding Nemo.' Disney In the sequel, Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) is reunited with Nemo and Marlin (Albert Brooks). This time, Dory takes the spotlight, as they embark on a search for her past. Disney Ellen DeGeneres is joined by Ed O'Neil and Ty Burrell, who are newcomers to the 'Nemo' universe. You can catch the underwater adventure in theatres June 17, 2016. Disney Some new characters were introduced. The title card was revealed for Steven Spielberg's upcoming adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic 'The BFG.' Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Foundation for the National Archives In 'The BFG,' Bill Hader will star as a giant alongside the young Ruby Barnhill as Sophie. The movie will be released July 1, 2016. Getty Images Bryce Dallas Howard took the D23 stage to introduce Disney's reboot of 'Pete's Dragon.' Getty Images The film will be a remake of the 1977 Disney original in which a young orphan seeks the help of a giant dragon. This version will star Wes Bentley, Robert Redford, and Karl Urban. Disney A clip from the 1977 version of 'Pete's Dragon.' 'Pete's Dragon' will be released August 12, 2016. Disney Benedict Cumberbatch introduced Marvel's upcoming 'Doctor Strange' via video along with some concept art teasing fans of what's to come. Disney via YouTube We don't know many details about the film yet, but Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) is a failed surgeon who is given a second chance after a sorcerer trains him to fight evil. The film will be released October 26, 2016. Disney Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson introduced Disney's 56th animated movie, 'Moana.' Disney The musical will be centered around a teen who sets out on an adventure to find a fabled island in the South Pacific. Demi-god Maui (Johnson) will join in on her adventure. Disney Producer Osnat Shurer and directors Ron Clements and John Musker showed off exclusive footage of the upcoming 'Moana.' 'Moana' will be released November 23, 2016. Disney The cast of 'Star Wars' spin-off 'Rogue One' was finally unveiled showing that Oscar winner Forest Whitaker and Mads Mikkelsen ('Hannibal') will join already announced cast members Felicity Jones and Ben Mendelsohn. Disney Taking place before the events of 'A New Hope,' 'Rogue One' follows a group of rebels who try to steal the plans for the Death Star. 'Rogue One' is directed by Gareth Edwards ('Godzilla') and will be in theatres December 16, 2016. Disney In 2017, Disney will bring us a live-action adaptation of the animated classic 'Beauty and the Beast' in which Emma Watson and Dan Stevens will star. Disney Emma Thompson, Stanley Tucci, Ewan McGregor, and Josh Gad will also star. Emma Watson appeared via video message to give fans an update on the film which will be released March 17, 2017. Disney While no new information was revealed about the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' sequel at D23, James Gunn confirmed back in June it would be called 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Details of the film are still scarce. The main cast including Chris Pratt is expected to return. The 'Guardians' sequel will be released May 5, 2017. Disney/Marvel Disney exec Alan Horn reminded the crowd there would be an eighth instalment of the 'Star Wars' franchise. This episode, which still has no title, will be directed by Rian Johnson. Disney Johnson directed 'Looper' as well as several episodes of 'Breaking Bad.' His 'Star Wars' movie will be released on May 26, 2017. Getty Images Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow to promote upcoming sequel 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.' Disney In this sequel, a down-on-his-luck Jack Sparrow faces a terrifying ghost ship led by his old nemesis Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). After skipping out on the most recent 'Pirates' movie, Orlando Bloom plans to return for 'Dead Men Tell No Tales.' Disney 'Dead Men Tell No Tales' will be released on July 7, 2017. 'Coco' follows a 12-year-old Mexican boy who discovers an old family mystery intertwined with El Dia de los Muertos. Getty Images 'Coco' will be released on November 22, 2017. 2015 marks the 20th anniversary of the very first 'Toy Story.' D23 celebrated the movie that turned Pixar into the powerhouse it is today by divulging details of 'Toy Story 4.' Disney Co-director John Lasseter revealed that 'Toy Story 4' would be a love story between Woody and Bo Peep. Disney Disney Animation chief creative officer John Lasseter. 'Toy Story' will be out in theatres in June 2018 Not much is known yet about the plot for 'The Incredibles 2,' the upcoming adventures of a family of superheroes. Pixar 'Incredibles 2' will hit theatres on June 21, 2019.

