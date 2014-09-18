This Chart Shows Disney Is Going To Dominate Movie Theatres For The Next Two Years

Disney’s upcoming movie release schedule should have rival studios worrying.

Variety senior editor Marc Graser tweeted out this photo showing Walt Disney Studios’ film plans for the next two years and, as he notes, it is quite impressive.

The main reason Disney’s film schedule is so strong is not only due to films being made in house, but also the company’s dependence on movies from acquisitions over the last decade.

As a reminder, Disney purchased Pixar in 2006 for roughly $US7.4 billion, Marvel in 2009 for $US4 billion, and Lucasfilm in 2012 for $US4 billion.

Here’s a breakdown of those future releases.

Future Pixar movies

Disney / Pixar Disney and Pixar will release ‘Finding Dory,’ a sequel to 2005’s popular ‘Finding Nemo’ in 2016.





“Inside Out” (Release: 6/9/2015) “The Good Dinosaur” (Release: 11/25/2015) “Finding Dory” (Release: 6/17/2016)

Pixar’s track record is incredible and “Finding Dory” will be the follow-up to 2005 hit “Finding Nemo” which is reportedly the top-selling DVD ever.

Future Marvel Studios’ films

Disney/Marvel Mark Ruffalo (left) and Robert Downey, Jr. will both return in next summer’s highly-anticipated ‘Avengers’ sequel.





“Avengers: Age of Ultron” (release: 5/1/2015) “Ant-Man” (release: 7/17/2015) “Captain America 3” (release: 5/6/2016) Untitled Marvel project rumoured to be Doctor Strange (release: 7/8/2016)

Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently the envy of every other studio as they scramble to replicate Marvel’s success on screen with other superhero franchises (Sony has rebooted its Spider-Man franchise while Warner Bros. is bringing new Batman and Superman films to screen. Fox has the X-Men and Fantastic Four.)

“The Avengers” holds the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend at theatres making $US207 million upon release in 2012. The sequel will look to break that record early next summer.

Future Lucasfilm projects

Disney/Lucasfilm The first image released of the ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ cast.





“Star Wars: Episode VII” (release: 12/18/2015)

Disney has plans for multiple “Star Wars” films. In addition to “Star Wars” episodes VII, VIII, and IX, CEO Bob Iger has already said there will be at least three spin-off films.

Other films

Following the success of Disney’s “Maleficent” earlier this year, the studio has also announced several live-action films. “Cinderella” and “Jungle Book” will come out next year.

There is also a sequel to “Alice in Wonderland” set for release in May 2016. The first film, released in 2010, starring Mia Wasikowska and Johnny Depp made more than $US1 billion worldwide in theatres.

A steady cash flow from Marvel and Pixar movies would allow the studio to take some risks with other projects including Marvel’s first animated picture “Big Hero 6” in theatres this fall and long-awaited film “Tomorrowland.”

