Disney has 21 movies coming out in 2021 — Here they all are

Marvel Studios ‘Black Widow’ will lead 2021’s summer box office for Disney.

Walt Disney Studios is releasing 21 movies in 2021.

The majority of the films may sound familiar as Disney pushed back a number of its releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Black Widow,” “Eternals,” and “Jungle Cruise” are a few of the films now mixed in with 2021 releases.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney has plenty of movies to look forward to in 2021.

It’s not just Marvel, live-action remakes, and animated films that will hopefully be coming to theatres. After its 2019 acquisition of Fox’s entertainment arm, Disney also has plenty of movies from 20th Century Fox (now 20 Century Studios) and Searchlight Pictures, including a “Bob’s Burgers” animated film.

If the release schedule looks like you’re experiencing dÃ©jÃ vu, you’re not wrong. Many of these movies from “Black Widow” to “Jungle Cruise” were previously set for release in 2020 and have been pushed back one or multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s Disney and Fox’s release schedule for next year as it currently stands. We’ll continue to update this as it evolves.

“The King’s Man” — February 12

Peter Mountain/20th Century Fox Harris Dickinson and Ralph Fiennes star in the third ‘King’s Man’ movie, which was originally set for a February 14, 2020 release before it was moved back.

The film will follow the origins of the independent intelligence agency.

The synopsis reads, “As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.”

Matthew Vaughn returns to close out the trilogy with Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance joining Harris Dickinson and Ralph Fiennes.

You can watch the latest trailer for the film here.

“Everybody’s Talking About Jaime” — February 26

Dean Rogers/20th Century Studios The film was pushed back from an October 23, 2020 release.

The adaptation of the hit musical follows Jamie New, a 16-year-old who dreams of becoming a drag queen with the support of his mum and friends.

The film stars newcomer Max Harwood, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, and Richard E. Grant.

You can watch a trailer here.

“Antlers” — February 19

20th Century Fox The film, starring Keri Russell, was originally set for an April 20, 2020 release.

The horror movie will follow a teacher and her brother, who “become entwined with a young student” who has a dangerous secret.

Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in the film.

You can watch a trailer here.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” — March 12

Walt Disney Animation Kelly Marie Tran replaced Cassie Steele to voice Raya in 2020.

Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) is a lone warrior from Kumandra, a kingdom where dragons and humans once lived in harmony. But all of the dragons except one disappeared when they sacrificed themselves to save humanity from an evil force. When that dark threat returns 500 years later, Raya goes out in search of the last dragon to bring unity back to the world.

The fantasy-action adventure will be directed by Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins (“Big Hero 6,” “Frozen”) with Awkwafina (“Crazy Rich Asians”) voicing the dragon, Sisu.

“Bob’s Burgers” — April 9

FOX ‘Bob’s Burgers’ follows the Belcher family.

After being delayed from a July 2020 release, Disney finally gave the “Bob’s Burgers” movie a release date.

Creator Loren Bouchard wrote, directed, and produced the musical comedy, which he said will “scratch every itch” fans of the show have had.

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” — April 23

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images The film was originally set for a February 26, 2021 release date. Thomas Barbusca plays the lead in the film.

Fox’s “Ron’s Gone Wrong” is an animated film that was pushed back. It follows a boy whose robot friend doesn’t work right. It stars Thomas Barbusca.

“Black Widow” — May 7

Marvel Studios Scarlett Johansson will be back on the big screen one more time in her Avengers’ role.

“Black Widow” will now be released exactly 11 years after Scarlett Johansson’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Iron Man 2.”

The film takes place between the events of 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” as Natasha Romanoff reunites with some old comrades to take down a mysterious villain named Taskmaster.

David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz star in the film alongside Johansson.

You can watch the latest trailer here.

“Cruella” — May 28

Walt Disney Studios Here’s the first photo of Emma Stone as the iconic Disney villain.

Emma Stone is going to play the iconic “101 Dalmatians” villain in a live-action origin film of her own.

Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) directs the live-action movie, which Stone described to fans at Disney’s 2019 bi-annual D23 convention as “punk rock.” The movie will take place in the ’70s.

“Luca” — June 18

Pixar Pixar’s next big movie will focus around a boy named Luca. Disney and Pixar released the above concept art for the film.

Oscar nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) is directing Pixar’s next movie, a coming-of-age story about Luca who spends his summer on the Italian Riviera with his best friend. The catch? His friend happens to be a sea monster from another world.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship,” said Casarosa in a press release. “Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in ‘Luca.'”

“Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings” — July 9

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP ‘Shang-Chi’ director and star Destin Daniel Cretton and Simu Liu are seen at San Diego Comic-Con.

Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”) is directing the movie about the Master of Kung Fu. The character was introduced in the comics in 1973. Simu Liu will play the titular character with Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8”) also starring.

The film recently finished filming in October after a four-month filming hiatus.

“Over 40,000 COVID tests without a SINGLE positive,” star Liu said on Instagram. “From the lights to the sound, behind the screen and in front, I’m so proud of this crew of people and I can’t wait to show you what we made.”

“Jungle Cruise” — July 30

Disney Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt costar in ‘Jungle Cruise.’

Based off of the popular Disney Parks’ attraction, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a 1930s riverboat captain who goes on an exploratory mission into the jungle.

Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, Édgar Ramírez, and Jesse Plemons also star.

You can watch the first trailer for the movie here.

“Deep Water” — August 13

BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly been dating since filming on the movie ended.

The film, based on the Patricia Highsmith book, follows a couple who have fallen out of love and start playing mind games with each other.

Ben Affleck, Tracy Letts, and Ana de Armas star in the thriller.

Affleck and Armas have reportedly been seeing one another since filming on the movie ended. In August, the two went on a double date with Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

“The Beatles: Get Back” — August 27

Walt Disney Studios/Apple Corps Ltd. Peter Jackson directed and produced the documentary.

Disney announced it acquired the distribution rights to Peter Jackson’s “Beatles” documentary in March 2020.

According to a press release, the film will go behind-the-scenes of the making of the band’s album “Let It Be” and their final live concert on London’s Savile Row.

The film was made using more than 55 hours of unseen footage that was filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in 1969 and 140 hours of “mostly unheard” audio recordings from the “Let It Be” album sessions.

“The Last Duel” — October 15

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will reunite next year in ‘The Last Duel.’

Ridley Scott is directing the 14th century epic about two knights whose bond is tested. It has quite the cast in Affleck, Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer.

Disney also has two untitled 20th Century films currently dated for September and November.

20th Century Studios This is the new 20th Century logo. Disney recently got rid of the ‘Fox’ version of the logo.

Disney currently has two untitled 20th Century movies dated for September 10, 2021 and December 3, 2021. These will be announced at a later date.

One of these two releases may be Amy Adams’ long-delayed “The Woman in the Window,” based on the novel of the same name.

“Eternals” — November 5

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Here’s the cast of ‘Eternals’ at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con. The movie was delayed about a year.

The film is based around the group of immortal beings created by cosmic Gods. Disney and Marvel are likely hoping this is their next “Guardians of the Galaxy”-like success.

“Game of Thrones” stars Richard Madden and Kit Harrington will be reunited on screen. They will star alongside a huge cast that includes Kumail Nanjiani (“Stuber”), Lauren Ridloff (“The Walking Dead”), Brian Henry Tyree (“Atlanta”), Salma Hayek, Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie.

Read more:

Marvel just announced its next big superhero group the Eternals. Here’s the cast and who they’re playing.

“West Side Story” — December 10

Twentieth Century Fox The ‘West Side Story’ remake was originally set for a December 18, 2020 release.

The remake of the 1961 film revolves around two star-crossed lovers from warring street gangs in 1950’s New York City.

Directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler star as the two leads, Tony and Maria. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James, and Rita Moreno, who starred in the original movie.

Untitled live-action Disney movie — TBD

Disney, composite by Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER Disney will continue its Disney renaissance remakes with ‘The Little Mermaid.’

The live-action version of “The Little Mermaid” doesn’t have a release date yet, but if we had to bet on when this live-action film could be released, it could certainly be December 17.

Singer Halle Bailey from the sister-singing duo Chloe x Halle was cast in the role of Ariel in July 2019.

The remake will include original songs and new ones from Alan Menken and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The French Dispatch” — TBD

Fox Searchlight ‘The French Dispatch’ was supposed to come out in July 24, 2020.

Wes Anderson’s 10th movie is among the 2020 delays that is currently undated.

Many Anderson favourites, including Adrien Brody, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, and Owen Wilson, join together for this story of an American magazine centered around three storylines. Timothée Chalamet also stars.

You can watch the trailer here.

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” — TBD

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images Jessica Chastain acquired the rights to play Tammy Faye Bakker after her Oscar-nominated role in ‘Zero Dark Thirty.’

Another currently undated Fox Searchlight film is based on the documentary of the same name following the history of televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker.

Jessica Chastain told Variety she acquired the rights to Faye’s life in 2012 for about $US5,000 and will sing in the movie.

Michael Showalter (“The Big Sick”) directs the film, starring Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.