During the company’s weekend-long D23 fan convention, Disney laid out everything it plans to release from now until 2017.

Its lineup includes reboots, superheroes, a few animated movies, and multiple trips to desert planets in a galaxy far, far away.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Reported by Ian Phillips.

