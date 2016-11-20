This artist gave 10 popular Disney movies a haunting Tim Burton twist

Andrew Tarusov‘The Lion King’ before Christmas?
Disney re-imaginings are a common starting point for many internet phenomena, whether it’s princesses as hot dogs or gender-swapped villains.
Artist Andrew Tarusov — already responsible for creating Disney princess pin-ups — has a new take on the idea: Tim Burton’s visual aesthetic combined with the Disney classic movies.
Scroll down to see the imaginative renderings for yourself.
Tarusov posted the new series on Facebook in early 2016. Within days, the photos had been shared 15,000 times.
The photo series was also posted to Imgur, and hit the top of the /r/movies subreddit with over 3,000 upvotes.
'I'm big fan of Tim Burton's style and Disney movies,' Tarusov told Tech Insider. '(The idea) just happened and I began to draw immediately!'
Andrew Tarusov
The first one he drew was Bambi -- his favourite of the bunch. 'I think that he looks most authentic,' Tarusov said.
Andrew Tarusov
Andrew Tarusov
When asked what his plans were for the next Disney re-imagining, Tarusov simply said 'I have A LOT of good ideas ... just need time to finish them all.'
