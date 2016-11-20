This artist gave 10 popular Disney movies a haunting Tim Burton twist

Disney re-imaginings are a common starting point for many internet phenomena, whether it’s princesses as hot dogs or gender-swapped villains.

Artist Andrew Tarusov — already responsible for creating Disney princess pin-ups — has a new take on the idea: Tim Burton’s visual aesthetic combined with the Disney classic movies.

Scroll down to see the imaginative renderings for yourself.

Tarusov posted the new series on Facebook in early 2016. Within days, the photos had been shared 15,000 times. Andrew Tarusov Source: Facebook The photo series was also posted to Imgur, and hit the top of the /r/movies subreddit with over 3,000 upvotes. Andrew Tarusov Source: Reddit 'I'm big fan of Tim Burton's style and Disney movies,' Tarusov told Tech Insider. '(The idea) just happened and I began to draw immediately!' Andrew Tarusov The bright Disney aesthetic is washed out for these more sinister images. Andrew Tarusov We love this slightly goofy take on the Beast: a hulking shadow with googly eyes. Andrew Tarusov The first one he drew was Bambi -- his favourite of the bunch. 'I think that he looks most authentic,' Tarusov said. Andrew Tarusov 'I tried to combine colourful and happy Disney characters with the Burton's view,' Tarusov said. Andrew Tarusov Each drawing took around one hour to complete, according to Tarusov's estimates. Andrew Tarusov And the whole series (10 posters in all) was finished in just one night. Andrew Tarusov When asked what his plans were for the next Disney re-imagining, Tarusov simply said 'I have A LOT of good ideas ... just need time to finish them all.' Andrew Tarusov Follow Tarusov's Patreon page for updates on his latest work. h/t Buzzfeed

