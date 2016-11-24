Disney's latest animated movie is already demolishing a box-office record

Disney continues to dominate the box office in 2016.
Its latest animated title, “Moana,” featuring a character voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and music by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, grossed a record-breaking $2.6 million at its Tuesday preview screenings, according to Variety.
That’s double the previous Tuesday preview record holder “The Good Dinosaur” (another Disney property, created by Pixar), which earned $1.3 million last year.
“Moana,” created by Walt Disney Animation Studios, is projected to earn $75 million over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (Wednesday to Sunday).
The movie follows a Polynesian girl (Auli’i Cravalho) who sets sail with a demi-god (Johnson) for a fabled island.
“Moana” is the third animated feature released by Disney this year. “Zootopia” and “Finding Dory” each earned over $1 billion globally.
