OCCUPY CABLE: Disney Just Decided To Give 'Millennials' Their Very Own TV Channel

Photo: david_shankbone/Flickr

The so-called millennials are really having a moment.And while New York and Slate are pondering what the age group actually stands for, their generational enemy big business is taking action:



Disney/ABC is giving them their own TV channel.

It’s called ABC Spark (like ABC Family) and, according to the release they just put out, it will cater to 15-to-34-year-olds — in Canada.

ABC Family president Michael Riley said content that runs on the American version of ABC Family — like “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” — will run on ABC Spark in Canada.

So the whole millennial label could just be a branding stunt.

Unless Disney execs think Canadians mature more slowly, why would they push “family” American content on “millennial” Canadians?

To know if this is more than a watered-down ABC Family — and to know if its success could result in American millennials getting their own ABC network — we’ll have to watch the content and see how the company fleshes out “Teenager” and its other existing programming.

Since Slate just coined the “Generation Catalano” distinction, may we suggest reruns of “My So-Called Life”?

