Disney Might Build Its Own Netflix, iTunes Rival

Disney CEO Bob Iger told a conference audience yesterday that the company is “is considering creating a subscription-based online movie and TV rental service from the company’s huge video library,” reports Deadline Hollywood’s Nikki Finke.



Nikki says “an online Disney video club” will mail out DVDs and let viewers download and stream them too.

Seems like a bunch of nonsense to us. If traffic-rich Hulu’s proven anything, it’s that Web users like to find all their content in one place, not in isolated verticals.

Photo: Ikayama

