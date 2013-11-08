Disney Will Release 4 Marvel Superhero TV Shows Exclusively On Netflix

Marvel Daredevil will be among the superheroes to get his own original live-action show on Netflix starting in 2015.

What a huge win for Internet television!

Disney and Netflix announced this morning they’re teaming up with to deliver four original Marvel TV shows and one miniseries program.

The live-action shows will stream exclusively on Netflix beginning in 2015 starring Marvel characters including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

At this point, each series will consist of 13 episodes. Eventually, the four shows will lead up to a miniseries program, Marvel’s “The Defenders.”

The live-action series news follows the success of ABC’s Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” show.

“With ‘House of Cards’ and our other original series, we have pioneered new approaches to storytelling and to global distribution and we’re thrilled to be working with Disney and Marvel to take our brand of television to new levels with a creative project of this magnitude,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos in a statement.

