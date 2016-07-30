Disney's Maker Studios -- home to PewDiePie -- is laying off 'about 30' staff

Maker Studios, the Disney-owned multi-channel network, has confirmed it is laying off staff.

Deadline first reported that “about 30” roles are affected at the Disney-owned company.

Maker Studios is a multichannel network — a hybrid of a production studio, ad network, and talent management company — that is home to talent such as PewDiePie and the Epic Rap Battles of History brand. Last year, eMarketer pegged Maker Studios as the biggest multi-channel network on YouTube worldwide.

In a statement sent to Business Insider, the company said: “Maker Studios’ business is constantly evolving, and after careful thought, we have decided to make some strategic adjustments — reducing staff in some areas while still actively hiring in others — to best align with the go-forward strategy of the company.”

Maker Studios declined to elaborate on which roles were affected.

Disney lists six current openings on its website for Maker Studios: a legal counsel, a creative director, a social influencer and brand strategist, a senior post production media technician, a senior security engineer, and a supervisor for post production technology.

Disney acquired Maker Studios for $500 million in 2014, with an additional $450 million on the table if the company hit its financial targets.

However, as The Wrap reported last year, the company failed to hit its revenue goals.

Maker Studios has since undergone an executive shakeup, after CEO Ynon Kreiz left the company in December and was replaced by COO Courtney Holt. Several other senior executives have since left the company including chief content officer Erin McPherson, SVP of marketing Jeremy Welt, EVP of programming Bonnie Pan, and EVP and GM of enterprise Sam Wick, as Tubefilter reported.

