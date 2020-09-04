'Mulan' is Disney's best live-action remake to date and well worth the wait

Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan’ brings honour to fans of the original Disney film in the live-action remake.

Summary List Placement

“Mulan” is Disney’s latest remake of one of its beloved animated movies. It also happens to be its best.

As movies slowly begin to return to theatres worldwide, the film, based on the 1998 animated movie of the same name, is among the first big releases. If there was any movie to wait months for, it’s “Mulan.”

Like the original, the film follows Hua Mulan (Liu Yifei) as she disguises herself as a man, Hua Jun, to take her father’s place in war while a mysterious villain, Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee), threatens to invade China and kill the Emperor. Not only is Liu the perfect embodiment of the heroine, but the cinematography and action sequences deliver a spectacle that feels reminiscent of 2002’s “Hero” and as captivating as “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.”

If you’re worried about this just being another shot-for-shot remake of a Disney classic, that’s not what you’re getting here. While the film pays homage to the original, it stands on its own and feels more like a superhero movie about a young woman embracing her power than a film about a Disney princess.

If you grew up loving the animated film and teared up watching the trailer’s instrumental use of “Reflection,” you’ll surely lose it when you see how it’s utilised in the remake.

What you should know: The film stars an Asian cast and is based on a poem in addition to the Disney animated classic. It brings back Christina Aguilera to perform two songs.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney The cast of ‘Mulan’ gathered on stage at the Dolby Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020. Both Yen and Jet Li joined the film because their daughters grew up loving the animated movie.

Instead of a simple rehash of the original Disney movie, the new film is more connected to “The Ballad of Mulan.” The poem, from the fifth or sixth century, describes a young woman who fought for her country for more than a decade before returning home.

Liu, a popular actress in China, is joined by an impressive cast that includes Donnie Yen (“Ip Man,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Jet Li, Gong Li (“Memoirs of a Geisha), Tzi Ma (“The Farewell”), and Jason Scott Lee (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny”).

In addition, the film brings back Matthew Wilder, who worked on the music in the 1997 film to bring new versions of “Reflection” to life, including one sung by Liu. Aguilera performs a new version of “Reflection” and a new song, “Loyal, Brave, True.” The film is directed by Niki Caro (“Whale Rider”).

What’s great: Some changes from the original movie, a new female character who will break your heart, Liu’s performance, and the music, which serves as the emotional compass for the film



Walt Disney Studios Yes, you’ll get a training sequence reminiscent of ‘I’ll Make a Man Out of You,’ but this isn’t a musical.

Instead of following its predecessor closely as some of the other Disney remakes of the ’90s have done (“Beauty and the Beast,” “The Lion King”), “Mulan” sets out from the start to be vastly different.

In the live-action film, Mulan is bestowed with powers in the form of “Chi.” When she channels this inner energy, she’s an unstoppable force, gliding across rooftops, firing off arrows with precision, and a formidable foe for any opponent. If it sounds like you’re reading about a superhero, you’re right. Mulan feels like she’s a character straight out of a Marvel superhero movie. This is her origin story.

Disney Mulan is basically a superhero in this version of the film.

However, since Mulan was born a girl, she’s told a woman’s place is to bring honour to her family and get married. And so she hides her Chi from the world, which is meant for warriors, not daughters. Otherwise, she’ll be called a witch.

Liu encapsulates what it means to be Mulan. Unlike the original character, this Mulan isn’t clumsy, adding an enviable confidence to her. She’s both a fierce fighter when necessary (cinematographer Mandy Walker told Insider the actress performed 90% of her own stunts.), but also has a sense of humour. The actress gets a few key laughs early in the film when heading to the matchmaker and later on during a running gag while trying to keep her disguise hidden.

More time is spent building the core relationship between Mulan and her father (Tzi Ma), expanding upon their small amount of time on screen in the original. While sending an empowering message to young women, the film is also a perfect father-daughter watch.

Walt Disney Studios Mulan’s father has a larger, important role in the live-action film. He wants to encourage Mulan’s special abilities.

However, the best addition to “Mulan” is Gong Li’s character, Xianniang, a character unique to the remake. One of the film’s most fascinating characters, she’s positioned as a perfect foil to Mulan. To say much else would be a spoiler. She’ll likely become a new favourite.

Xianniang and Mulan share some of the film’s strongest and most captivating scenes together. The film itself is just visually impressive. There are several moments shot with Mulan on horseback or in deep reflection that are gorgeous. One shot, in particular, will draw comparisons to a popular image from the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Walt Disney Studios Gong Li’s character, Xianniang, will be a favourite.

Walt Disney Studios This moment of Mulan soaring across a battlefield is one of many beautifully shot scenes.

The work of Japanese director Akira Kurosawa (“Seven Samurai”) along with 2002’s “Hero” (also featuring Donnie Yen and Jet Li) inspired the massive battle sequences in the film. And it shows. Fans will get a kick out of seeing warriors run vertically and horizontally across walls, and perform fight sequences on roofs.

Disney Expect a lot of moments like this one on screen.

If you’re upset the remake isn’t a musical, you’ll be happy to learn the film still incorporates some of the original’s iconic music. No one’s breaking out in song, but the music for “Reflection” and “Honour to Us All” is used cleverly, along with a nod to “A Girl Worth Fighting For,” that will satisfy any ’90s kids who grew up with the film.

The use of “Reflection,” is a huge anchor and anthem for the film. If you became emotional watching the full-length trailer which unveiled the song’s return, buckle up. Don’t be surprised if the waterworks start when the full extent of the song hits during a pivotal moment in the movie. This is one where you’ll want a few tissues on hand.

Disney The best use of music in the film is the instrumental version of ‘Reflection.’

As for Jet Li? He doesn’t simply play a passive, fragile version of the Emperor here. Li gets his own small moment to shine. In addition, one of the best surprises, a well-guarded secret on Disney’s part, comes late in the film. The small moment received some of the biggest cheers at the film’s premiere.

Walt Disney Studios The 56-year-old martial artist and actor shows he’s still got it in ‘Mulan.’

What’s not: The main villain feels a bit underdeveloped along with the majority of Mulan’s male comrades. There’s little reason for the phoenix to be a part of this movie.



While “Mulan” delivers a refreshing new foil for the title character in another warrior woman, the main bad guy is the most generic, one-dimensional villain of any live-action remake.

He’s still more menacing than Jafar in Disney’s new “Aladdin,” but other than that, Bora is a one-note character who we’re told is waging war against China to avenge the death of his father. That’s it. No more backstory. The only other thing we learn from the film’s production notes is that he’s a “mysterious,” “embittered Rouran fighter from the North.” Scary!

Walt Disney Studios Bori Khan is a pretty generic, basic Disney villain who is out seeking revenge.

Some of the men, with the exception of Ma, who plays Mulan’s father, and Mulan’s Commander Tung (Yen), aren’t fleshed out well.

Ling, Chien-Po, and Yao, Mulan’s comrades in war, are some of the most memorable characters in Disney’s 1998 film. So it’s a bit disappointing there isn’t a great distinction between them here. A fourth character, named Cricket, is added to the mix as well to give a nod to Mulan’s sidekick in the animated film, but they just feel like fan-service.

Mulan doesn’t interact with them much, but they’re still all supposed to be good pals. By the film’s end, you’re not convinced Mulan is actually that close with any of these men except Yoson An’s Chen Honghui who she harbours feelings for.

Walt Disney Studios It would have been nice to see the film explore Yao, Po, and Ling.

That’s the main issue with “Mulan.” It seems like the film tried to just push all of the men aside to make sure they had fully-fledged female characters. While it’s great to have the latter, it shouldn’t be at the expense of the former. An outstanding film should be able to strike a balance between both. The lack of character depth in the male characters doesn’t weigh down the overall movie, but it’s something older fans may think of long after exiting the theatre.

Though the remake got rid of Mulan’s sidekick dragon/protector Mushu (Eddie Murphy) to ground itself in reality a bit more, it adds an unnecessary, voiceless phoenix in its place.

Walt Disney Studios The phoenix is gorgeous, but probably wasn’t needed.

We’re told early on in the film the phoenix is a protector and guardian to the emperor, but here it comes to the aid of Mulan when she needs it most and seeks guidance. Though visually beautiful, it seems like it was introduced for the sake of looking cool and adding something that could be featured in merchandise alongside Mulan.

Overall: This version of Mulan honours the past while carving its own niche that new and old fans will love



Walt Disney Studios ‘Mulan’ is a story about women supporting women, accepting and internalizing your differences, and being true to oneself.

“Mulan” is more than another adaptation of a beloved Disney classic. It feels like the first great superhero movie of 2020.

Different enough from the animated film with great action sequences, it still manages to capture the heart of the original. It doesn’t even matter that it’s not a musical. If you’re a fan of the animated film, there are subtle nods for diehards. For children and families, the movie encourages you to embrace your differences and be true to yourself.

When director Niki Caro introduced the film at its world premiere in Los Angeles at California’s Dolby Theatre on March 9, she said, “At this difficult time, we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit continues to inspire the world.” The film’s message is what the world needs right now.

Grade: A

You can watch a trailer for the movie below. “Mulan” is on Disney Plus for an added cost of $US29.99 in the US and in some theatres on September 4, 2020.

Insider reviewed “Mulan” on March 9 during its world premiere in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.