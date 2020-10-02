You can buy Disney's live-action 'Mulan' on Tuesday and get 6 never-before-seen deleted scenes

Disney ‘Mulan’ will be released on all major digital retailers October 6.

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” will be available to purchase on all major digital retailers on Tuesday.

The live-action film was released September 4 on Disney Plus to subscribers as a premium add-on for an additional $US29.99.

If you want to watch six deleted scenes and multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, these will be exclusive to the film’s digital home release. They will not be on Disney Plus.

The live-action “Mulan” will be available to all Disney Plus subscribers on December 4.

If you haven’t had a chance to see Disney’s live-action “Mulan” on Disney Plus, the film will finally be released to purchase on all major digital retailers next Tuesday.

The remake of the 1998 animated film skipped its theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, it was released September 4 as a premium add-on for $US29.99 in the U.S. to Disney Plus subscribers.

If you already unlocked the film on Disney Plus, the new digital release will contain exclusive bonus features and six deleted scenes that will not be available on Disney’s streaming site. The most intriguing deleted scene is one titled, “Mulan Runs Over Rourans.”

And after lending her voice to the animated feature, Christina Aguilera returned to record new and updated music for the 2020 remake. You can watch Aguilera perform a new version of “Reflection” along with a lyric video for new single, “Loyal Brave and True” on this new digital release.

Here’s the full list of bonus features:



Featurettes:

Updating A Classic â€” Explore how filmmakers honoured the original animated classic while creating an epic live action adventure for a new generation.

Mulan by Another Name â€” Meet talented actor Yifei Liu and trace her journey to becoming Mulan, from audition screen test to on-screen warrior.

Being Bad â€” See actors Jason Scott Lee and Li Gong transform into the film’s evil duo through intense training, spectacular costumes and more.

Reflections of Mulan â€” Enter the studio and hear what inspired the film’s music and sound, then listen as Yifei Liu records “Mulan’s” most iconic song.

The Original Mulan â€” Ming-Na Wen, who voiced Mulan in the original animated classic, reflects on that experience and her cameo in this film.

Deleted Scenes:

Little Sister Sewing

Young to Old Mulan Sewing

Hawk and Mulan Meet in Forest

Mulan Underwater Rescued by Phoenix

Mulan Runs Over Rourans

Chancellor Turns Back to Witch

Music Videos:

“Reflection (2020)” Concept Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection (2020)” Lyric Video Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (Mandarin)

“Reflection” Music Video Performed by Yifei Liu (English)

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Concept Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (English) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Loyal Brave True” Lyric Video (Spanish) Performed by Christina Aguilera

“Mulan” will also be available to all Disney Plus subscribers at no additional cost starting December 4.

You can follow along with our “Mulan” coverage here.

