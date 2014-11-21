Disney's Live-Action Version Of 'Cinderella' Finally Gets A Full-Length Trailer

Disney hopes to repeat the success of its 2014 Summer hit “Maleficent” next spring when it releases a live-action update of its animated classic “Cinderella.” Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the movie stars Lily James. She is best known for her role as the mischievous cousin Rose on “Downton Abbey.”

The trailer also features Cate Blanchett as the wicked stepmother, along with plenty of CGI-driven magic and excitement. The movie is scheduled to be released in March 2015.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.