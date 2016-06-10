Disney tapped a huge Broadway star for a few exciting collaborations

Disney ‘Moana’ will feature music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Disney has an uncanny knack for cashing in on the biggest stars.

Their latest partnership is with Broadway’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, the man behind the Tony Award-winning musical “In the Heights,” and this year’s phenomenon “Hamilton.”

It was announced earlier this year that Miranda will be starring alongside Emily Blunt in a sequel to Disney’s “Mary Poppins.” While Blunt will be portraying the classic nanny, Miranda will play a new character named Jack.

This announcement is the latest in a string of collaborations the composer and actor has done with the studio since 2015.

In August 2015, Miranda rapped about his new role as a composer for Disney’s upcoming animated film “Moana.”

The film stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a demigod named Maui who helps Moana, a young girl on a quest to save her people. Johnson and Miranda hit the studio in February to record songs for the movie.



Also in 2015, Miranda worked with director J.J. Abrams on music for Disney’s monster-hit “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” Miranda approached Abrams during “Hamilton’s” intermission and told him he’d write cantina music if needed. They composed the cantina music over the span of two months.

But even before these three major collaborations, Miranda had already worked with the studio once before. His first time working with Disney was a small part in 2012’s “The Odd Life of Timothy Green.”

Miranda has already won Emmy, Grammy, and Tony awards, and it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think that he could win an Oscar — and complete the EGOT — for his future collaborations with Disney, maybe even for “Moana.”

Miranda and Disney have built up a successful repertoire over the years, so don’t be surprised if Miranda and Disney continue to collaborate in the future. It’s a good deal for the both of them.

