Disney is inventing a way for you to fight laser-shooting drones with a real-life lightsaber

Lucasfilm ‘Star Wars: A New Hope.’

The concept art that Disney has released of its “Star Wars”-themed 14-acre park that will be at Disneyland and Disney World looks pretty amazing.

But it’s possible the “Star Wars” park will give you something else you didn’t expect: the ability to truly act like a Jedi Knight.

io9 got a tip from the site PatentYogi that Disney has filed a patent for an “Audience Interaction Projection System.” Basically, if it were to be installed in the park, it would enable guests to deflect laser beams in real time as they walk around.

Kind of like how Luke Skywalker trained on the Millennium Falcon in “A New Hope.”

The patent explains that it would be possible for guests to do what Luke did in “A New Hope” through a combination of LEDs and flying drones:

“An entertainment environment has a user with a faux light saber that interacts with a drone flying through the air or operated with hidden rods to appear as if its flying through the air. The faux light saber has LEDs attached thereto to provide IR light to the drone. As an LED is turned on, an invisible light sensor built into the drone captures an image of the field of view with a bright spot at the position of the activated LED. A visible light source built into the drone then projects light through particulate matter toward the faux light saber. As a result, the uses is provided with the illusion that the faux light saber has deflected a laser beam. Multiple LEDs can be activated in sequence at various times to give user the impression that the movement by the users of the faux light saber is deflecting multiple laser beams.”

So it sounds like guests at the “Star Wars” park will be running around with LED lightsabers deflecting “laser beam”-shooting drones, if all this comes through. Excited yet?

Well, at the moment there’s no word if this is really a feature for the park, which is currently under construction.

“We continuously innovate and file hundreds of patents that may or may not have any business unit application,” a Disney Parks representative told io9. “We have nothing to announce about this at this time.”

But if this is the kind of thing Disney is thinking about for the “Star Wars” park, the company is going in the right direction.

