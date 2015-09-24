Disney just released this 'immersive 360 experience' of speeding across a desert in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Disney is rolling out all the tricks in bids to promote “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

There’s been relentless teaser trailers, a 15-hour global toy release and all the usual rumour “leaks”.

Today, it gave Facebook this exclusive:

“Speed across the Jakku desert from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this immersive 360 experience”

And it’s awesome:

