Disney just released this 'immersive 360 experience' of speeding across a desert in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Disney is rolling out all the tricks in bids to promote “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.
There’s been relentless teaser trailers, a 15-hour global toy release and all the usual rumour “leaks”.
Today, it gave Facebook this exclusive:
“Speed across the Jakku desert from Star Wars: The Force Awakens with this immersive 360 experience”
And it’s awesome:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.