Disney Just Poached This Guy From One Of Silicon Valley's Hottest Gaming Startups

Photo: Disney

Disney just poached OnLive’s president of games and media John Spinale to head the Disney Interactive Media Group’s social games, according to a report by VentureBeat’s Dean Takahashi.Spinale will run Disney’s social gaming business, which includes social gaming company Playdom. Disney’s Interactive Media Group lost $94 million in its most recent operating quarter. Disney CEO Rob Iger needs some hits from Playdom and attributed part of that loss to its acquisition of Playdom.



Disney’s Interactive Media segment lost $308 million this year, up 32 per cent from $234 million last year.

Spinale was responsible for acquiring new content for OnLive, a startup that runs high-powered video games on remote servers and streams them to a web client like a YouTube video. Takahashi writes:

Previously, Spinale was vice president of games and media at OnLive and was responsible for acquiring new content for OnLive’s cloud-based game-streaming business. He helped bring dozens of games and publishers to the OnLive platform. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of development at Eidos and also worked at Activision and Bitmo.

