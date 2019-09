Weird.



Disney is tanking on what apparently is an early release of the company’s earnings.

They missed. The company reported revenuf of 9.74 billion vs expectations of 9.85 billion.

Earnings missed by a penny ($.45 vs. $.46).

The market is generally holding up, but has been dragged down a bit.

