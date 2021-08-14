12 details you missed in ‘Jungle Cruise’

Frank makes the famous ‘backside of water’ joke that theme park skippers make on the ride

One of the many punny dad jokes Frank makes is the “backside of water” line.

Frank tells his guests that they are about to see the “eighth wonder of the world” just before they pass under a waterfall.

This is a running joke on the Disney Parks’ ride as the theme park skippers always make some variation of this joke when they take guests on the ride.

The joke goes something like this: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for: the eighth wonder of the world … the back side of water. Looks a lot like the front, doesn’t it?”