12 details you missed in ‘Jungle Cruise’

Jacob Sarkisian
Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson Jungle Cruise
‘Jungle Cruise’ stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
  • “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is in theaters and on Disney+ now.
  • The movie is based off of the ride of the same name in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom/
  • Easter eggs includes nods to the ride, a hidden Metallica song, and references to Disney World.
The character Albert Falls is mentioned in the movie, and it’s a nod to the Magic Kingdom ride
Jungle cruise
Johnson plays Skipper Frank. Disney
Emily Blunt’s character, Dr. Lily Houghton, attempts to steal a sacred artifact in the film’s opening scenes.

It is mentioned that the artifact — an arrowhead — was found on an expedition led by Albert Falls.

It’s a neat nod to the ride since on the Magic Kingdom ride, guests are told that the waterfall, Schweitzer Falls, is named after a Dr. Albert Falls. 

Frank’s business is called the Jungle Navigation Company – the same fictional company that owns The Jungle Cruise tours
Photos show the revamped Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland.
The movie features plenty of nods to the ride. Allen J. Schaben/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson plays the skipper, Frank, in the movie and the character runs cruises down the river under his company the Jungle Navigation Company.

In Disney World, a fictional company of the same name is said to put on the jungle cruises when guests take the ride.

Frank’s jungle cruise plays out just like the ride, and they both include animatronic animals
Jungle Cruise ride hippos
Animatronic hippos feature in both the ride and the movie. GETTY IMAGE/TOM NEBBIA/CONTRIBUTOR
We first meet Johnson’s Frank when he takes a boat full of guests on one of his cruises. His tour of the river looks, feels, and plays out exactly like the Disney World ride.

This includes the famous animatronic animals that populate the ride. In Frank’s tour, we see a host of them, including an animatronic hippo and boa constrictor.

Frank makes the famous ‘backside of water’ joke that theme park skippers make on the ride
Jungle cruise
‘Jungle Cruise’ Don Kelsen/Getty Images
One of the many punny dad jokes Frank makes is the “backside of water” line.

Frank tells his guests that they are about to see the “eighth wonder of the world” just before they pass under a waterfall.

This is a running joke on the Disney Parks’ ride as the theme park skippers always make some variation of this joke when they take guests on the ride.

The joke goes something like this: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for: the eighth wonder of the world … the back side of water. Looks a lot like the front, doesn’t it?”

In fact, Frank’s puns all come from the skipper’s lines on the famous ride
Dwayne Johnson Jungle Cruise
Dwayne Johnsons’ puns are taken from the flavor of the ride. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Jungle Cruise is a relaxed, tongue-in-cheek ride that is suitable for all, even the youngest of all park guests. The pun-filled sense of humor that the skippers’ boast is a staple part of the experience.

Those trademark puns are ever-present in the movie, helping to carry over the flavor and character of the ride onto the big screen via Johnson’s pitch-perfect deliveries.

Nilo’s bird is called Rosita, the name of the missing bird from the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland
Paul Giamatti Jungle Cruise
Paul Giamatti stars in ‘Jungle Cruise.’ Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Paul Giamatti’s Nilo owns a pet bird called Rosita, who likes to remind people how much money Frank owes his owner.

The bird and its name is significant.

It’s the same bird that is missing in the Enchanted Tiki Room, an attraction in Disneyland right next to the Jungle Cruise ride. 

Lily and Frank’s costumes are featured in the updated version of the Jungle Cruise ride
Dwayne Johnson Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise
The ride has been updated to include references to the movie. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
The Jungle Cruise ride at Disneyland was given a fresh new update, opening officially on July 16.

The update included nods to Disney’s mega-bucks movie, with the coats of Lily and Frank visible to guests while they queue up for they ride. They are hung in Alberta Falls’ office.

Lily and Frank’s maps are also seen in the ride update
Jungle Cruise map
The map as seen in the movie is framed in the queue for the ride. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Just like the costumes, the maps that we see Lily and Frank use in the movie (which were all drawn by Frank) also make it into the ride update. They are framed in Alberta’s office.
A Conquistador’s helmet is featured in the updated ride, too
Jungle Cruise conquistadors
Conquistadors are major villains in the movie. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Frank and Lily’s hats are also hung in the ride, in the Safari Supply Storage Room, alongside a Conquistador’s helmet — a nod to Frank’s past and the character of Édgar Ramirez, the villainous Aguirre.

Aguirre is the leader of a group of cursed Conquistadors, who are one of several villains to Frank and Lily.

Aguirre and Prince Joachim were actually real people
Edgar Ramirez Jesse Plemons Jungle Cruise
Aguirre and Prince Joachim are played by Édgar Ramirez and Jesse Plemons, respectively. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Both of the movie’s chief villains, Ramirez’s Aguirre and Jesse Plemons’ German Prince Joachim, are actually based on real people.

Lope de Aguirre was a real Spanish Conquistador, who was active in South America in the 1500s. While the movie adjusts Aguirre’s backstory, the real man is best known for his expedition down the Amazon River, searching for the mythical kingdom of El Dorado. His expedition ended in his death in Venezuela in 1561.

Meanwhile, Prince Joachim (full name Prince Joachim Franz Humbert of Prussia) was a German royale. Again, the movie greatly fictionalizes Prince Joachim’s actual story.

In real life, Joachim was expected to rule an independent Ireland as a German prince, should Germany had won the first World War.

After his father abdicated the throne, however, Prince Joachim was left with a much lower social status. This, combined with financial woes and a divorce, led to Prince Joachim taking his own life in 1920 at the age of 29.

Trader Sam, a character from the ride, appears in the film – although its greatly updated
Trader Sam Emily Blunt Jungle Cruise
Veronica Falcón plays Trader Sam in the movie. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
In the ride, Trader Sam tries to sell shrunken heads to guests in exchange for their own head. He often wears a top hat in some of the incarnations of the ride.

The character of Trader Sam was criticized for being racist and culturally insensitive. It was removed from the ride at Magic Kingdom earlier this year.

The movie does include a version of this character, though, but it’s played by actress Veronica Falcón.

In the movie, Trader Sam, chief of the Puka Michuna tribe in 1916, actually helps the protagonists in their quest.

Although Disney clearly tried to strip back any culturally insensitive aspects to the character, it did include nod to the ride as Sam trades a hat with Lily in exchange for translating the marks on the arrowhead artifact.

Metallica did an orchestral version of their song ‘Nothing Else Matters’ that’s featured in the movie
Metallica
Metallica feature in ‘Jungle Cruise.’ Reuters/Ricardo Moraes
One name you probably didn’t expect to hear attached to a Disney movie was Metallica. But the band’s famous song “Nothing Else Matters” appears in the movie.

Metallica and the movie’s composer, James Newton Howard, worked together to make an orchestral version of the song.

It plays during a pivotal moment in the film — the flashback explaining the origin of the Conquistadors.