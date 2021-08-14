12 details you missed in ‘Jungle Cruise’

- “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is in theaters and on Disney+ now.
- The movie is based off of the ride of the same name in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom/
- Easter eggs includes nods to the ride, a hidden Metallica song, and references to Disney World.
It is mentioned that the artifact — an arrowhead — was found on an expedition led by Albert Falls.
It’s a neat nod to the ride since on the Magic Kingdom ride, guests are told that the waterfall, Schweitzer Falls, is named after a Dr. Albert Falls.
In Disney World, a fictional company of the same name is said to put on the jungle cruises when guests take the ride.
This includes the famous animatronic animals that populate the ride. In Frank’s tour, we see a host of them, including an animatronic hippo and boa constrictor.
Frank tells his guests that they are about to see the “eighth wonder of the world” just before they pass under a waterfall.
This is a running joke on the Disney Parks’ ride as the theme park skippers always make some variation of this joke when they take guests on the ride.
The joke goes something like this: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for: the eighth wonder of the world … the back side of water. Looks a lot like the front, doesn’t it?”
Those trademark puns are ever-present in the movie, helping to carry over the flavor and character of the ride onto the big screen via Johnson’s pitch-perfect deliveries.
The bird and its name is significant.
It’s the same bird that is missing in the Enchanted Tiki Room, an attraction in Disneyland right next to the Jungle Cruise ride.
The update included nods to Disney’s mega-bucks movie, with the coats of Lily and Frank visible to guests while they queue up for they ride. They are hung in Alberta Falls’ office.
Aguirre is the leader of a group of cursed Conquistadors, who are one of several villains to Frank and Lily.
Lope de Aguirre was a real Spanish Conquistador, who was active in South America in the 1500s. While the movie adjusts Aguirre’s backstory, the real man is best known for his expedition down the Amazon River, searching for the mythical kingdom of El Dorado. His expedition ended in his death in Venezuela in 1561.
Meanwhile, Prince Joachim (full name Prince Joachim Franz Humbert of Prussia) was a German royale. Again, the movie greatly fictionalizes Prince Joachim’s actual story.
In real life, Joachim was expected to rule an independent Ireland as a German prince, should Germany had won the first World War.
After his father abdicated the throne, however, Prince Joachim was left with a much lower social status. This, combined with financial woes and a divorce, led to Prince Joachim taking his own life in 1920 at the age of 29.
The character of Trader Sam was criticized for being racist and culturally insensitive. It was removed from the ride at Magic Kingdom earlier this year.
The movie does include a version of this character, though, but it’s played by actress Veronica Falcón.
In the movie, Trader Sam, chief of the Puka Michuna tribe in 1916, actually helps the protagonists in their quest.
Although Disney clearly tried to strip back any culturally insensitive aspects to the character, it did include nod to the ride as Sam trades a hat with Lily in exchange for translating the marks on the arrowhead artifact.
Metallica and the movie’s composer, James Newton Howard, worked together to make an orchestral version of the song.
It plays during a pivotal moment in the film — the flashback explaining the origin of the Conquistadors.