Disney Joins iTunes Movie Rentals, More Old News for MacWorld

Disney is joining Apple’s forthcoming iTunes movie rental service, Variety reports. The service is expected to be officially announced in January at MacWorld.

The service is expected to rent downloaded movies for $2-$5 per day. So far, Apple has signed up Disney and Fox. Paramount, Lionsgate, and MGM, which already make sell movies on iTunes, are expected to join soon. Variety says Universal, Sony, and Warner Bros are unlikely to participate for competitive reasons.

Here’s how we think Apple’s new service will affect other companies, such as Netflix, Blockbuster, and the cable companies.

Apple’s impact in online video sales is still minor compared to its utter dominance of music. We compared the growth rates of iTunes music and video here.

