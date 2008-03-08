Disney Joining CBS, NBC In Vintage TV Binge

Disney is going to raid the TV archives, a move that may allow viewers to watch 50s-era series like “Zorro” and “Davy Crockett” via ad-supported streams or by paid downloads through Apple’s iTunes, CEO Bob Iger said at Disney’s annual meeting.



Iger didn’t actually say which shows from the ABC/Disney library would make a digital comeback, but it’s clear he’s eyeing the free money discovered by CBS and NBC, both of which have been pleasantly surprised at the online popularity of oldies like “The A-Team” and “Star Trek.” Vintage shows cost the networks nothing to repurpose and they can be packed with ads. It’s unclear if these shows will attract a steady audience online, or if they’re only there for short-term novelty.

But apparently, it is a phenomenon. Hulu CEO Jason Kilar said the unloved 80’s series “Airwolf” is “kicking the pants off a lot of current TV shows.”

