Disney CFO Hints At Interactive's Big Return

Photo: Disney

Disney’s Interactive unit can use a big boost right about now, and CFO Jay Rasulo hinted it’s coming during last week’s question and answer session at Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia Conference.Interactive has been the only segment of the company to report a year-over-year decline in revenue.



And, earlier this month, the Walt Disney Company laid off 50 members of the department amid a restructuring.

While Rasulo focused on the success of the revamped California Adventureland, and future upcoming parks in Shanghai, and Disney World’s Avatar Land and ever-expanding Fantasyland, one of the most interesting tidbits was a brief moment in which he hinted at plans for its troubled Interactive unit.

“We start the year right out with a big title “Epic Mickey 2,” and another big title that hasn’t been announced yet, but coming mid-year, and continuing to grow in the social space.”

The announcement of the “Epic Mickey” sequel is no surprise. The game was announced back in March.

Its precursor sold 1.3 million units last December, making it one of the five top-selling games of the month with 64.2 million in sales. and we’ve known about the sequel for some time.

Photo: Screengrab

Rather, the question is what BIG game Rasulo could be hinting toward.

The studio’s upcoming movie slate may give a hint; however, none of its films really lend themselves toward big game changers:

“Wreck-It Ralph”

“The Lone Ranger”

“Monsters U”

“The Great and Powerful Oz”

“Thor 2”

“Wreck-It Ralph” and “Monsters U” comprise of children’s films which wouldn’t have a mass market consumer appeal in video game terms.

It’s the game title we need, but not the one we deserve.

Photo: Disney / Square Enix

While we doubt the adventures of James Franco travelling in a giant balloon through Oz will become a smash video game anytime soon, we wouldn’t mind a walkthrough companion to Sam Raimi’s gorgeous fictional backdrop.Rather, we’re putting our eggs in a much-anticipated Kingdom Hearts title, which we said is needed by the company.

The original 2002 Playstation 2 game has sold more than 11 million copies to date.

And, it looks like we’re getting that — except it’s not the one we anticipated.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 ReMIX was also announced yesterday at the Tokyo Game Show, according to G4.

Instead of a sequel, the halfway point game is a PlayStation 3 release combining previous titles in the series – Kingdom Hearts Final Mix (an exclusive Japan release modelling the English version), Kingdom Hearts – Re: Chain of Memories (PS2 title), and Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (Japan Nintendo DS game).

The bad news: So far, the game is only set for release in Japan next year; however, we suspect this may be the mid-year release Rasulo was talking about.

Here’s the official page for the future game. (It’s in Japanese.)

