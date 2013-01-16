This New Video Game Combines All Of The Disney And Pixar Characters

Kids will be able to make Disney and Pixar characters including Mr. Incredible, Sulley, and Jack Sparrow interact with each other.

Photo: Disney

Today, Disney Interactive unveiled its long-awaited new gaming platform initiative, Disney Infinity at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.We’ve just taken a look at what we could only describe as the popular children’s video game Skylanders on steroids.



The game will immerse real-life Disney and Pixar character figurines into one giant play space across gaming platforms (Xbox, PS3, WiiU), the iPad, mobile, and online.

The kicker is that children will be able to play with characters from different films in the same area and allow them to interact with items from each other’s respective movies. So, yes, you could race Lightning McQueen (“Cars”) and Dash (“The Incredibles”) to see who’s faster. And, Mr. Incredible could wear Buzz Lightyear’s jet pack.

Here’s the first official trailer we viewed.

Disney Infinity debuts June 2013.

