Disney's newest Marvel superheroes game is a huge letdown for 'Captain America' fans

Disney

To its credit, the game features lots of varied arenas, featuring lots of destructable objects and environmental hazards -- a SHIELD satellite features flamejets and an electrified floor. And the heroes get some upgraded, unique powers just for 'Marvel Battlegrounds,' alongside some new moves to make it more like a traditional fighting game.

But in my experience with the game, the fighting is pretty simple, shallow, and worst of all, repetitive. It doesn't take a lot of skill, and fighting is all there is to do.

It's not all bad news: To support the release of 'Marvel Battlegrounds,' Disney released a handful of new characters drawn from recent and future films: In addition to the included Captain America figure, new heroes include Ant-Man, The Vision, Black Panther, and a rereleased Black-Suit Spider-Man. They all have cool and varied powers, and look great.

Plus, the game supports the whole range of Marvel superhero figures, past and present, so it can give your old Infinity toys new life. And it has an in-game gimmick to let you try out superheroes you haven't actually bought yet in the game's versus mode, which might be a good bet for budget-conscious parents.

Ultimately, it's just a shame that all those great new characters don't have a great big story to go with them. And at a base retail price of $30, it's hard to recommend, unless you really want that Captain America figure or have three more likeminded superhero enthusiasts.