I was a Disney Imagineer for 8 years. Here are 9 little-known facts about the parks.

The rumors are true – there are “tunnels” under Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but they’re not actually underground.

There are “utilidors” located underneath Magic Kingdom and Epcot that consist of full roadway and walkway infrastructures.

But they aren’t technically tunnels because they’re not actually located underground. They form the ground floor of the property, and the actual park is on the second floor.

The utilidors have multiple purposes, including covertly moving around park employees, characters, waste, food, and merchandise. They’re also used for emergency purposes.

Visitors can even get a behind-the-scenes look at the utilidor system if they sign up for Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom tour. When it’s available, the five-hour tour costs $US99 ($AU135), but it’s worth it if you love learning about Disney secrets.