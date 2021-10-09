I was a Disney Imagineer for 8 years. Here are 9 little-known facts about the parks.

- I worked as a Disney Imagineer, creating, designing, and constructing the parks, for eight years.
- The Dumbo ride is at all 6 Disney parks, and the opening-day rides at Disneyland are still running.
- There are utilidor systems under Magic Kingdom and Epcot that transport people, food, and trash.
But the ride at Magic Kingdom in Florida is the only one with “dueling Dumbos” (two carousels that operate side-by-side).
But they aren’t technically tunnels because they’re not actually located underground. They form the ground floor of the property, and the actual park is on the second floor.
The utilidors have multiple purposes, including covertly moving around park employees, characters, waste, food, and merchandise. They’re also used for emergency purposes.
Visitors can even get a behind-the-scenes look at the utilidor system if they sign up for Disney’s Keys to the Kingdom tour. When it’s available, the five-hour tour costs $US99 ($AU135), but it’s worth it if you love learning about Disney secrets.
The area is protected by a wildlife-management-conservation easement.
The plans included a futuristic approach to living, commerce, transportation, and recreation. To make it even more futuristic, Walt envisioned it all being housed inside an air-conditioned dome.
A few months into the process, Walt died, and the plans for Epcot eventually changed.
The shortest one is the original Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland in California, which is 77 feet (23.47m) tall.
As the vision of Disneyland grew, Walt set his sights on a larger plot of land, which was the main reason for the move.
The park opened on July 17, 1955, and the resort expanded to include Disney California Adventure Park in 2001.
The Imagineers wanted to ensure that there was a sense of harmony in their designs, so when you’re strolling through the park, know that every building and walkway was placed with a bigger purpose in mind.
The original rides — which are all still operating today — are Jungle Cruise, Storybook Land Canal Boats, Mark Twain Riverboat, Snow White’s Scary Adventures, Mad Tea Party, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, King Arthur Carrousel, Autopia, and Disneyland Railroad.
“E”-ticket rides were the most coveted attractions, and although Disney got rid of the system, the term is still used to refer to the major, top-tier attractions at the parks.
Today rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be considered “E”-ticket attractions.