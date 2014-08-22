A Former Disney Imagineer Built This Ultimate Survival Vehicle For His Daughter To Travel The World Safely

The KiraVan is ready for the Apocalypse. This all-terrain monster is designed to withstand some of the most gruelling conditions nature can throw at it. It’s the brainchild of designer and technologist Bran Ferren, who also happens to be a former Disney “Imagineer” whose old job was to bring the Magic Kingdom’s cinematic fantasies to life.

Named after Ferren’s daughter Kira, the vehicle is an expedition vehicle designed with a youngster’s safety and comfort in mind. As Ferren put in a recent interview with Wired Magazine’s Brian Rafferty, he wants Kira to see the natural wonders of the world, but he’d also like her to survive the experience.

The KiraVan was designed and built Applied Minds, LLC, where Ferren serves as Co-Chairman.

KiraVan is built on a Mercedes-Benz truck platform and comes with an attached trailer that houses the living quarters.

