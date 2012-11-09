Disney Hits Q4 Earnings Target

Photo: Flickr/travelswithkim

ESPN and theme parks powered Disney in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2012, as the media conglomerate hit analyst expectations for earnings per share on the dot at $0.68.Disney fell short on the revenue side, netting $10.78 billion when analysts expected $10.92 billion.



For the year, Disney posted year-over-year growth, earning $9.96 billion in segment operating income — 13 per cent higher than last year.

