Disney just dropped its Halloween collection, which includes Jack Skellington pillows and 'Hocus Pocus' mugs

shopDisney Disney’s new Halloween collection features Jack Skellington, Mickey Mouse, and other iconic Halloween characters.

Disney dropped its Halloween collection early, and it includes plenty of wearables and home decor.

Some highlights include a Jack Skellington pillow and Jack and Sally salt and pepper shakers inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

The collection also features Halloween-themed hand towels, T-shirts, doormats, board games, and more.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Although it’s not yet October, Disney has launched its Halloween collection to get fans excited for fall.

The items can be found on the shopDisney website, and prices range from about $US8 to $US650.

Keep scrolling to see some of the highlights from Disney’s Halloween collection.

Editor’s Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.

Switch things up in your kitchen with these ceramic Jack and Sally salt and pepper shakers.

shopDisney Jack and Sally salt and pepper shakers.

Price: $US19.95

These handcrafted and hand-painted salt and pepper shakers are the perfect addition to your dinner table during the spooky season.

The Disney Halloween collection also includes other salt and pepper shakers, including a set inspired by “The Haunted Mansion” and one featuring just Jack Skellington.

Brew your favourite fall drinks with this Hocus Pocus mug.

shopDisney Hocus Pocus mug.

Price: $US19.99

Celebrate the iconic 1993 film “Hocus Pocus” every day by sipping your favourite fall drinks from this magical-looking mug that holds 12 ounces.

The mug also comes with a ceramic spoon that’s designed to look wooden.

This Poisoned Apple candle holder is a festive way to put your candles to good use.

shopDisney Poisoned Apple candle holder.

Price: $US19.99

Make all of your haunting dreams come true by putting a votive candle into this Poisoned Apple candle holder to see this scary face light from within.

Inspired by “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the holder features a removable lid and glittery “Just one bite” lettering.

Keep in mind that votive candles are not included when purchasing this piece.

This Minnie Mouse kitchen-towel set can bring Halloween spirit to the most mundane tasks, like cleaning up spills and dirty dishes.

shopDisney Minnie Mouse kitchen-towel set.

Price: $US21.99

These Halloween-themed dish towels feature “sweet spells” being cast from a Minnie Mouse witch and holiday treats.

“Star Wars” fans can wear their Halloween spirit on their chest with this T-shirt.

shopDisney ‘Star Wars’ shirt.

Price: $US24.95

This T-shirt combines spooky and “Star Wars” for a fun spin on the popular franchise.

Silhouettes of beloved characters like Yoda, Chewie, Princess Leia, Boba Fett, Princess Leia, and Darth Vader can be seen trick-or-treating under a full moon.

You can feel like you’re hanging with Jack Skellington himself with this decorative pillow.

shopDisney Jack Skellington pillow.

Price: $US24.99

This two-faced Jack Skellington pillow will add sugar and spice to your home decor.

On one side, Jack is smiling, and on the other he’s snarling, giving you two designs for the price of one.

This mug comes with a lid to keep your coffee or tea warm.

shopDisney Minnie Mouse Halloween mug with lid.

Price: $US24.99

Disney is also selling this adorable Minnie Mouse mug complete with a pointy hat lid to keep your drinks warm for longer than usual.

The ceramic mug holds 21 ounces of liquid.

If you don’t want your Halloween spirit to end once Halloween is over, check out this Zero light-up ornament.

shopDisney Zero light-up ornament.

Price: $US24.99

Carry the fun of Halloween right into the holiday season with this “Nightmare Before Christmas”-inspired ornament.

Zero lights up and is depicted sleeping while holding a candy cane in its mouth.

This isn’t the only “Nightmare Before Christmas” character you can feature on your tree. You can also grab mini snow-globe ornaments of Oogie Boogie, Sally, and the Mayor.

Make your guests feel the Halloween spirit before they even enter your house with this doormat.

shopDisney Mickey and Minnie jack-o’-lantern doormat.

Price: $US34.99

This Mickey and Minnie jack-o’-lantern polyester doormat is the perfect way to welcome the Halloween season.

Hand out candy from the fangs of everyone’s favourite mouse.

shopDisney Mickey Mouse Halloween candy bowl.

Price: $US34.99

This bowl sculpted like a jack-o’-lantern with Mickey ears is a frightening way to display your candy this Halloween season.

The ceramic Halloween dish comes adorned with a “Trick or Treat” message on the back.

Cosy up this fall with a “Nightmare Before Christmas”-inspired fleece throw.

shopDisney ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-inspired fleece throw.

Price: $US39.99

This monochromatic fleece blanket includes characters from the hit movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” including Jack Skellington, Sally, Mayor, Oogie Boogie, Lock, Shock, Barrel, Zero, and more.

Even your board games can be Halloween-themed.

shopDisney The Game of Life’s ‘The Haunted Mansion’ Disney theme park edition.

Price: $US44.99

The popular board-game Life gets a spooky reincarnation with this “Haunted Mansion” edition.

You can even find the hidden Mickeys on the board, which includes glow-in-the-dark elements, as you navigate the Haunted Mansion and Phantom Manor buildings, a crypt, a carriage house, the Grounds Keepers shack, and a BOO-university.

You can also test your surgeon skills with Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Operation Game. Oogie Boogie is your patient as you try to remove items like a snake, spider, worms, bones, and more.

Read More:

Disney just dropped a mug collection dedicated to Disney-villain memes

12 of the darkest, most controversial Disney rides and attractions of all time

27 things you probably didn’t know about Disney castles around the world

You can buy Disney-themed bouquets, including a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ one that comes in a coffin-shaped box

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.