Disney Gives Away 'Nemo,' 'Monsters Inc.' Online For Free

Disney, we’re told, has never streamed a film from its vast library online for free. So, if it’s going to start, it might as well do so with some films that have already taken their turns through the pay-TV, DVD, and iTunes windows, and are airing on… well, free TV. That’s what Disney (DIS) is trying this summer.



Starting now, the company is offering films online for a week after they air on ABC as part of its “Wonderful World of Disney” franchise. Included are “Finding Nemo,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” “Princess Diaries 2,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Peter Pan.”

In the case of these dated films, watching online is actually a better deal than watching them on TV — if you can handle the small screen. The Web streams will only have one pre-roll ad at first — more may be added later — rather than dozens of commercials on television.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.