Disney gives fascinating insight into the making of 'The Mandolorian' in a new docuseries, though it at times feels like a gigantic promo

Disney Plus ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

“Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is an eight-episode series on Disney Plus.

It gives fans a glimpse inside the making of the first season of “The Mandalorian.”

Friday is the launch of episode 2 of the series (“Legacy”) and the show’s style is beginning to take form.

There’s a lot of interviews with key members who created “The Mandalorian” and a lot of behind-the-scenes footage on how it was made.

The interviews can be a little too fluffy, but the reveals on how things were made not just on the show but for the “Star Wars” franchise as a whole is really fascinating and will keep you sucked in.

If you miss “The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus has got you covered with the new series to the service, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.”

As of Friday, we are two episodes into the show and the style of it is becoming to take form. Over eight episodes (launching every Friday), different elements of “The Mandalorian” will be dissected. A major part of the series is watching creator Jon Favreau have round table discussions with key members of the show.

In the first episode (titled “Directing”), we get a deep dive into the five directors who did the first season – Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi. The group reminisces about shooting the series and also talks about their own “Star Wars” fandom.

Disney Plus ‘The Mandalorian’ creator Jon Favreau (Top) with the directors of season 1: Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi. Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Favreau fans will find all of this reminiscent to his old IFC Channel show “Dinner for Five,” where in every episode he sat down with a mix of celebrities, directors, and actors for a free-flowing conversation about the business as they ate and drank.

All the conversations here are a lot more G-rated compared to the “Dinner for Five” episodes, but what is the same is Favreau’s talent to ask interesting questions and keep the conversation going.

In episode 2 (“Legacy”), Favreau sits around the table with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Industrial Light and Magic CCO John Knoll, and others who are responsible for evolving the “Star Wars” franchise to the global sensation it is today.

Accompanied by the interviews is the thing that made us want to push play: behind-the-scenes footage. “Disney Gallery” has a treasure trove of great footage from the set that shows off how the season was made, from the size of the sets to the incredible costume and production design. And, of course, lots of Baby Yoda footage.

I honestly wish the show was more of the footage from the set than people talking around a table. But there are six more episodes left, so there’s still hope.

Disney Plus

Why you should watch: If you are a ‘Star Wars’ fan, it is some next-level geekdom

The conversations, especially in the “Directing” episode, are at times extremely fascinating. Each person gets their time to talk about their career and how their individual styles contributed to their episodes.

Major highlights include Bryce Dallas Howard talking about taking a trip to Japan with her father, director Ron Howard, as a kid and vaguely remembering being half awake while they had dinner with George Lucas and Japanese directing legend Akira Kurosawa. And then there’s Dave Filoni recounting how he was hired by George Lucas to do “The Clone Wars” cartoon series. In a funny story, he talked about how he was convinced that a prank was being played on him when Lucas’ people called for an interview.

In the “Legacy” episode there are also some “wow” moments in the conversations. Kathleen Kennedy said that when she started at Lucasfilm, the company had 126 patents on new tech they had created. And Filoni, who also sits in on the interviews with Favreau (they are both executive producers on “The Mandalorian”), throws out an interesting piece of trivia: the most practical miniatures ever used for any “Star Wars” movie was “The Phantom Menace” (which surprised me as I assumed it was all CGI).

If you are into that kind of geek stuff, then this show is for you.

Disney Plus This behind-the-scenes shot from ‘The Mandalorian’ shows the series wasn’t shot in a green screen studio.

The most surprising thing about it: The show used large screens on the sets that double as the background

I’m sure this series is going to delve deeper into the technology of the show in future episodes, but the behind-the-scenes footage showing how large curved screens displayed the background of the scenes the actors were in was wild to look at. I would not be shocked if that becomes the new norm of CGI-heavy sets. Instead of actors working in bland green coloured studios, with the big screens they now have a little more aesthetic to feed off of.

It’s things like this and seeing the tricks of the trade that are going to make me come back and watch more episodes of “Disney Gallery.”

The show’s weakness: There are times it feels like you’re watching a promotional video

Most likely because it’s Disney produced, the episodes have a real DVD extra feel to them. What I mean by that is sometimes people speak like they are going through talking points: how amazing the experience is, how everyone is incredible to work with, how George Lucas is the master of all.

So don’t be surprised if you do a couple of eye-rolls each episode by the things that are said.

Disney Plus The Child (aka, Baby Yoda) operated by puppeteers. Expect more about this in future episodes of ‘Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.’

The bottom line: The show is a fun watch

Two episodes in, “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian” is worth the watch, especially if you loved watching season one of “The Mandalorian.” If you can get past the occasional pumping up of everyone’s ego there is great insight on not just the “Star Wars” universe but how projects of this scale are made in Hollywood.

