Darth Vader appears in Disney's final trailer for the new 'Star Wars' movie 'Rogue One'

Disney just released the third and likely final trailer for “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” The movie is a prequel to the original 1977 “Star Wars,” and it follows a band of rebels led by Jyn (Academy Award nominee Felicity Jones) tasked with stealing the plans for the Death Star battle station.

This new trailer offers a few more plot details, as well as some brief glimpses of Darth Vader himself. The movie will hit theatres on December 16.

