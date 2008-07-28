Disney Nervous as New Florida Law Allows Magic Kingdom Staff To Bring Machine Guns To Work

A new Florida state law allows employees to bring guns to work as long as they leave them in their cars. One Florida employer, Disney, is not cool with this.



The company’s official argument is that the law doesn’t apply because the park’s nightly fireworks show places them under the companies that “use, store or transport explosives” exemption. But we bet they’re also afraid the law could allow some jilted Cinderella to go on a shooting rampage at the Magic Kingdom.

NPR: Disney is leading a group of businesses that are fighting a new Florida state law that allows employees to bring their guns to work if they leave them in their parked cars.

Disney says the law doesn’t apply to it because its nightly fireworks show falls under a provision that exempts companies that “use, store or transport explosives.” It’s continuing its zero tolerance policy for guns and says employees who bring them to work can be fired.

In response, the NRA issued a statement accusing Disney of being a “prime offender when it comes to firing employees for exercising Second Amendment rights.”

NPR audio here. Meanwhile, Wednesday we’ll see if the economy, or fears of animated characters packing heat, has hurt Disney’s third-quarter theme-park revenues.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.