Disney fans found a clever way to bypass the theme park's ban on adult costumes

Jessica Vanel Disney fan Jessica Vanel wears a DisneyBound inspired by Snow White.

DisneyBounding is a fashion activity created by Leslie Kay, in which adults visit Disney theme parks while wearing outfits inspired by their favourite characters.

In a recent TikTok video, Disney fan Jessica Vanel talked about DisneyBounding, and described it as one of the best ways to ensure fun and memorable character meet-and-greets.

Insider spoke with both Kay and Vanel, who shared their tips and tricks for DisneyBounding while meeting princesses, villains, and more.

At Disney theme parks, you can take pictures with princesses, dine with Mickey Mouse and friends, and even wave to Pixar characters at parades.

But if you’re looking for an extra bit of magic during your vacations, DisneyBounding might be the activity for you.

In a recent TikTok video, Disney fan Jessica Vanel explained that parkgoers above the age of 14 are not allowed to wear costumes at Disney World and Disneyland. They can, however, DisneyBound, or wear outfits inspired by their favourite characters. And in doing so, according to Vanel, you can leave your trip with memorable character interactions that you might not have had otherwise.

Insider spoke with Vanel, as well as DisneyBounding creator Leslie Kay, about their tips and tricks for making the most of character meet-and-greets at Disney theme parks.

What is DisneyBounding?

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images Leslie Kay wears a DisneyBound inspired by Princess Anna from ‘Frozen’ in 2014.

Speaking with Insider over email, creator Leslie Kay said DisneyBounding is a way to re-create “the looks of your favourite Disney characters using clothing items in your own closet” and with “your own personal style.”

She also said it’s an outlet for teen and adult Disney fans to “have a little fun dressing up” at Disney theme parks “without breaking any of the wardrobe rules” put in place by the company.

Leslie Kay coined the term “DisneyBound” 10 years ago ahead of a trip to Disney World.

Leslie Kay Leslie Kay and a friend DisneyBound as Lilo & Stitch while posing with the latter character.

At the time, according to Kay, she had used a fashion website called Polyvore to virtually piece together garments that created an outfit inspired by Rapunzel. She later shared her creation via her blog, and DisneyBounding was born.

“Soon after, my inbox was flooded with requests for other characters,” Kay said about her first DisneyBounding creation.

She was originally inspired by “get the look”-type articles from fashion magazines, in which editors share suggestions for re-creating designer and celebrity looks on a budget. Kay asked herself at the time: “What would a Disney princess wear if she was a normal girl?”

Now, Kay DisneyBounds “almost every time” she visits a Disney theme park – which she notes is “pretty frequently.” And so do thousands of others. At the time of writing, Kay’s DisneyBound Instagram page has more than 296,000 followers.

Disney fan Jessica Vanel recently made a TikTok video about DisneyBounding, in which she described the activity as a way to ensure memorable interactions with theme-park characters.

Jessica Vanel Jessica Vanel wears a DisneyBound outfit inspired by Snow White.

Her TikTok video, which was posted in late December, has received more than one million views at the time of writing. Speaking to Insider, Vanel shared even more insight into how DisneyBounding has led her to have “very entertaining, improv-filled interactions” with characters.

She noted that, as someone who’s DisneyBounded countless times, she loves how the fashion activity allows fans to “become a part of the magic of Disney,” as everyone from employees to fellow parkgoers appreciates the outfits. Of course, characters do too.

“Disney characters love to chat with you when you meet them, and they especially love chatting about themselves and their friends,” she said. “Disney characters also know about each other, even outside of their own stories. For example, Ariel recognised when I was DisneyBounding as Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother, and Peter Pan recognised when I DisneyBounded as Gaston.”

One of Vanel’s favourite DisneyBounding memories includes a meet-and-greet with Gaston from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Jessica Vanel Jessica Vanel DisneyBounds as Gaston while posing with the character.

At the time, she DisneyBounded as Tinker Bell by wearing a green dress, small wings made from paper, and a fairy-inspired bun. According to Vanel, the “Peter Pan” character loved her look, “gushed over” her wings, and said she’d give her “extra fairy dust” for flying.

It was her interaction with Gaston, however, that really stands out.

“When I walked up to Gaston, he looked me up and down, scowled, and asked, ‘Why are you dressed up like the Tinker BUG?'” Vanel said.

After rebuking the “Beauty and the Beast” character’s remarks, Vanel said she went back to Tinker Bell and told her what the other character had said.

“Oh, by the Second Star, no he did not!” Tinker Bell said to Vanel before helping her plot how they’d get “revenge” on Gaston through a “special message.”

“I went back to meet Gaston and, when it was my turn, I told him I had a message from Tinker Bell,” Vanel said. “I planted my hands on my hips, scrunched up my nose, and stuck my tongue out at him!”

“It was such a fun day, not only because the characters recognised who I was DisneyBounding as, but because they included me in some back-and-forth fun that allowed me to have an experience like no other,” she said.

She’s also a huge fan of Snow White, and DisneyBounding as the princess helped Vanel experience an unforgettable interaction.

Jessica Vanel Jessica Vanel wearing a Snow White-inspired outfit while posing with the princess.

“I consider Snow White as one of the easier characters to DisneyBound as, because her colour palette is unique and very recognisable,” Vanel said.

On one occasion, however, Vanel wanted “to add something a bit more fun to the look.”

“In my craft drawer, I found a simple little foam bird attached to a green wire,” she said. “I wrapped the wire around my finger and boom, instant Snow White bird accessory.”

According to the Disney fan, Snow White and other characters “loved” her look.

“Snow White, Aurora, Alice, Mary Poppins, and Tiana all smiled and gushed over the little bird,” she said. “It was a perfect conversation starter.”

Kay has also experienced her fair share of memorable meet-and-greets while DisneyBounding.

Gerardo Mora/Stringer/Getty Images You can even DisneyBound as ‘Star Wars’ characters at Disney theme parks.

She specifically loved the time when she met Chewbacca while wearing a Han Solo-inspired DisneyBound, as the character gave her “the biggest, fuzziest hugs.” She also recalled a time when she DisneyBounded as Belle and Gaston “actually attempted a proposal.”

“Not every character will pick up on your outfit, but it definitely makes the experience more special when they do,” Kay noted. “Suddenly you become a part of their world or story.”

Princesses, villains, and Pixar characters can make for some of the best interactions while DisneyBounding.

Handout/Getty Images You can never go wrong by DisneyBounding as princesses like Tiana.

“If you’re looking to guarantee a reaction from Disney characters, then DisneyBounding as the most recognisable and popular characters is the way to go,” Vanel said, naming Ariel, Elsa, Cinderella, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody as some good options.

Kay, on the other hand, says Disney villains are usually keen to respond to DisneyBounds. Cruella de Vil, for example, is “a lot of fun” and has been known to “make you do a runway walk for her while she critiques your look,” according to the DisneyBounding expert.

She also says Gaston should be a go-to character, as he’s “always a ham” and “a fun one to meet.”

“I think if he catches on to the fact that you’re Belle, LaFou, the Beast, or even himself, he’d be quite entertaining,” Kay said. “The Tremaine sisters from ‘Cinderella’ are also ridiculous in the best ways. I’d recommend wearing a Cinderella DisneyBound and searching them out at Disney World.”

For your first DisneyBound experience, both Kay and Vanel recommend searching for clothes and accessories in your own closet.

Bertrand Guay/Getty Images Vibrant clothes play a huge part in DisneyBounding.

Kay noted that you might not need to spend money on your DisneyBounding looks, as “you never know what characters you have hiding” in your wardrobe.

“Start by looking for clothes of specific colours in your closet, and then think of which characters wear those colours,” she said. “You might have a Genie or a Maleficent look already.”

Vanel added that it’s important to “do a bit of research” and make sure you’re feeling inspired before putting together an outfit. She recommends the same when picking accessories.

“You can make your look as subtle or as detailed as you want,” she said. “I’ve created tiny wings for my Tinker Bell DisneyBound, used a tiny foam bird as a ring while DisneyBounding as Snow White, and pinned a glittery pink bow from the party store to my collar while DisneyBounding as the Fairy Godmother.”

Even if you don’t want to DisneyBound, there are still tricks for ensuring fun interactions.

Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images You don’t have to DisneyBound to experience fun character interactions.

Vanel suggests having a question or two prepared for any character you might meet. You can come up with your own, or even do a Google search for some ideas: “I’ve done that countless times, and sometimes the results are better than I ever could have expected.”

“One time, I looked up questions to ask Alice when I met her,” Vanel added. “The question I chose seemed simple enough, so when I walked up to her I said, ‘Hello Alice! I was wondering, what’s your favourite tea?’ And what she said still makes me giggle to this day.”

According to Vanel, the “Alice in Wonderland” character replied: “Oh, why Curiosi-tea, of course!”

Overall, you’ll want to be enthusiastic when meeting Disney characters — especially if you’re an adult.

Jessica Vanel Jessica Vanel wears a DisneyBound inspired by Kylo Ren when meeting the character.

“In my experience, characters can sometimes be a bit wary when interacting with teens and adults,” Vanel said. “Unfortunately, there are many who don’t care to actually talk with the characters and just want pictures, and others who try to trick them into breaking character.”

“Because of this, I try to convey to characters that I’m prepared to fully participate in the magic and that I ‘believe,'” she added. “Greeting them by name, staying enthusiastic, and playing along with them is the best way to guarantee a smooth, fun interaction.”

Kay agreed, adding: “Characters really feed off your energy, so the best way to have a fun interaction with them is to go in really excited. I find the more excited you are, the more they are.”

To learn more about DisneyBounding, visit Leslie Kay’s DisneyBound blog.

