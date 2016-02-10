Disney crushes earnings expectations, thanks to Star Wars

Disney reported quarterly results on Tuesday evening, crushing expectations for profits.

The company posted $1.63 in adjusted earnings per share for the first fiscal quarter. Revenues grew 14% to $15.2 billion.

Analysts had expected first-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 and revenues of $14.73, according to Bloomberg.

“Driven by the phenomenal success of Star Wars, we delivered the highest quarterly earnings in the history of our Company, marking our 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit EPS growth,” said CEO Robert A. Iger in the earnings statement.

Disney shares have fallen 9% over the last 12 months. They dropped sharply last August as investors got more concerned that the decline in cable subscriptions would hurt its media business.

Refresh this page for updates.

NOW WATCH: 5 hidden iPhone features only power users know about



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.