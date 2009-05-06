Disney Earnings Barely Beat Street Estimates

Disney posted second quarter earnings that showed revenue of $8.09 billion, compared to the $8.15 billion analysts expected, but its earnings per share barely topped Wall Street estimates.



Earnings per share, meanwhile, beat street estimates. The company made $0.43 per share, more than the $0.40 per share analysts predicted. (Diluted earnings per share were $0.33.)

Still, EPS were down 26% from $0.58 during the same quarter last year. Revenues were also down 7% from $8.7 billion during the same quarter last year.

In terms of various segments, revenues for Disney’s networks were up from the same quarter last year to $3.62 billion from $3.55 billion. Meanwhile, studio entertainment revenues were down 21% to $1.4 billion from $1.8 billion. The Mouse House’s interactive media division also saw its revenues drop 17% to 129 million from 156 million during the same quarter last year.

For more detailed information from the past quarter, read the press release here.

