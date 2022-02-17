The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to Sydney – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets

After a successful run in the Gold Coast and Melbourne, the Disney+ Drive-In cinema returns to Sydney next month. Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In will take place at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium, kicking off on March 6th and running until April 17th.
Guests will be able to catch the latest releases like Encanto to classics like 10 Things I Hate About You throughout the run — there’s really something for everyone. Openair has also got DoorDash back on board as a partner for the event, so you’ll be able to order your favourite snacks straight to your car.
The event will also offer a new seating area called The Park, where punters will be able to relax on bean bag loungers and enjoy table service for food and drinks if they’re looking to shake things up.
You can read the full lineup below.
CommBank Stadium, Sydney: March 6th 2022 – April 17th 2022
The Lion King (Animated)
Mulan (Animated)
Frozen (Sing-Along)
Cars
Ten Things I Hate About You
The Devil Wears Prada
Moana (Sing-Along)
Hercules
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Moulin Rouge
The Greatest Showman
The Lion King (Live-Action)
Coco
The Fault In Our Stars
Deadpool
Pretty Woman
The Princess Diaries
Cruella (Live Action)
The Emperor’s New Groove
Ratatouille
Freaky Friday
Mrs Doubtfire
Beauty and The Beast (Live Action)
Encanto
Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings
The Parent Trap
The Proposal
Raya and the Last Dragon
Tangled
Click here to secure your tickets and check out screening times.
