Search

The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to Sydney – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets

The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to Sydney – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets
This article is sponsored by Disney+.

After a successful run in the Gold Coast and Melbourne, the Disney+ Drive-In cinema returns to Sydney next month. Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In will take place at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium, kicking off on March 6th and running until April 17th.

Guests will be able to catch the latest releases like Encanto to classics like 10 Things I Hate About You throughout the run — there’s really something for everyone. Openair has also got DoorDash back on board as a partner for the event, so you’ll be able to order your favourite snacks straight to your car.

The event will also offer a new seating area called The Park, where punters will be able to relax on bean bag loungers and enjoy table service for food and drinks if they’re looking to shake things up.

You can read the full lineup below.

CommBank Stadium, Sydney: March 6th 2022 – April 17th 2022

TICKETS ON SALE NOW

The Lion King (Animated)

Mulan (Animated)

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Cars 

Ten Things I Hate About You

The Devil Wears Prada 

Moana (Sing-Along) 

Hercules 

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Moulin Rouge 

The Greatest Showman 

The Lion King (Live-Action)

Coco 

The Fault In Our Stars 

Deadpool 

Pretty Woman 

The Princess Diaries

Cruella (Live Action) 

The Emperor’s New Groove 

Ratatouille 

Freaky Friday 

Mrs Doubtfire 

Beauty and The Beast (Live Action) 

Encanto 

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings 

The Parent Trap 

The Proposal 

Raya and the Last Dragon

Tangled 

Click here to secure your tickets and check out screening times.

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Bianca Davino
Bianca Davino is a writer who specialises in online culture and consumer tech.

Have a tip for Bianca? Email them here.