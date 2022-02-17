The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to Sydney – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

After a successful run in the Gold Coast and Melbourne, the Disney+ Drive-In cinema returns to Sydney next month. Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In will take place at Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium, kicking off on March 6th and running until April 17th.

Guests will be able to catch the latest releases like Encanto to classics like 10 Things I Hate About You throughout the run — there’s really something for everyone. Openair has also got DoorDash back on board as a partner for the event, so you’ll be able to order your favourite snacks straight to your car.

The event will also offer a new seating area called The Park, where punters will be able to relax on bean bag loungers and enjoy table service for food and drinks if they’re looking to shake things up.

You can read the full lineup below.

CommBank Stadium, Sydney: March 6th 2022 – April 17th 2022

The Lion King (Animated)

Mulan (Animated)

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Cars

Ten Things I Hate About You

The Devil Wears Prada

Moana (Sing-Along)

Hercules

Ron’s Gone Wrong

Moulin Rouge

The Greatest Showman

The Lion King (Live-Action)

Coco

The Fault In Our Stars

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

The Princess Diaries

Cruella (Live Action)

The Emperor’s New Groove

Ratatouille

Freaky Friday

Mrs Doubtfire

Beauty and The Beast (Live Action)

Encanto

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings

The Parent Trap

The Proposal

Raya and the Last Dragon

Tangled

