The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to the Gold Coast – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets

The Disney+ Drive-In cinema is returning to the Gold Coast this November, just in time for the warmer weather. Think: summer nights spent at an outdoor cinema, watching the latest hits and timeless classics.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In begins 25 November at the Carrara Sports Precinct Parking. Expect old favourites like the original “Lion King” and the latest blockbusters, like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.

There’s something new at the Disney+ Drive-In this year too, a seating area called The Park. It features an astroturfed area, which provides a ‘front row’ experience for fans. Plus, it also includes bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.

Here’s the full line-up of movies coming to the Disney+ Drive-In this summer, so you can start planning your next movie night now.

Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022

10 Things I Hate About You

Moana

Frozen

The Greatest Showman

Love Simon

Free Guy

Lilo and Stitch

The Lion King (Original)

Frozen II

The Devil Wears Prada

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Deadpool

Pretty Woman

Princess Diaries

Home Alone

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl

Cars

Moulin Rouge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cruella

Luca

Jingle All The Way

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Die Hard

The Muppet Christmas Carol

Home Alone 2

The Santa Clause

Jungle Cruise

Ratatouille

Beauty and the Beast (Original)

The Emperor’s New Groove

This isn’t your average drive-in cinema experience, by the way, because Disney+ has recruited DoorDash. So, instead of having to line up at a counter for your food and drinks, you can order your snacks right from the comfort of your car.

Just make sure you have the DoorDash app downloaded, and then plug in your car’s locations and start ordering.

Click here for screening times and where to buy your tickets.

