The Disney+ Drive-In is returning to the Gold Coast – here’s the line-up and how to get tickets

The Disney+ Drive-In cinema is returning to the Gold Coast this November, just in time for the warmer weather. Think: summer nights spent at an outdoor cinema, watching the latest hits and timeless classics.
Presented by Openair Cinemas, the Disney+ Drive-In begins 25 November at the Carrara Sports Precinct Parking. Expect old favourites like the original “Lion King” and the latest blockbusters, like “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”.
There’s something new at the Disney+ Drive-In this year too, a seating area called The Park. It features an astroturfed area, which provides a ‘front row’ experience for fans. Plus, it also includes bean bag loungers and table service with a volume-controlled radio.
Here’s the full line-up of movies coming to the Disney+ Drive-In this summer, so you can start planning your next movie night now.
Carrara Sports Precinct Parking, Gold Coast: 25th November 2021 – 3rd January 2022
10 Things I Hate About You
Moana
Frozen
The Greatest Showman
Love Simon
Free Guy
Lilo and Stitch
The Lion King (Original)
Frozen II
The Devil Wears Prada
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Deadpool
Pretty Woman
Princess Diaries
Home Alone
Pirates of the Caribbean – The Curse of the Black Pearl
Cars
Moulin Rouge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Cruella
Luca
Jingle All The Way
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Die Hard
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Home Alone 2
The Santa Clause
Jungle Cruise
Ratatouille
Beauty and the Beast (Original)
The Emperor’s New Groove
This isn’t your average drive-in cinema experience, by the way, because Disney+ has recruited DoorDash. So, instead of having to line up at a counter for your food and drinks, you can order your snacks right from the comfort of your car.
Just make sure you have the DoorDash app downloaded, and then plug in your car’s locations and start ordering.
Click here for screening times and where to buy your tickets.
Shout out to our partnering sponsors for helping to bring this magical experience to life; Disney+ and DoorDash. The latter will be close by, ready to deliver your favourite movie snacks from local partners straight to your car. So be sure to download the app ahead of your arrival.