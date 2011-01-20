BOAT OF THE DAY: Disney Launches Cruise With A Watercoaster That Will Make You Puke





Sorry, but your next family cruise might involve you riding a ridiculous nauseating watercoaster. Just the video makes us sea sick.

Disney’s Dream Boat was christened today by Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson, a former Disney Cruise Line cast member.

The 765-foot boat sails the Caribbean, stopping at islands in the Bahamas. The Disney Cruise website says you can still get a spot on the maiden voyage January 26th for $5,380.

