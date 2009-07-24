Disney Developing Paid Web Video Site

Disney is developing an Internet subscription service for access to its movies, TV shows, and other content, its chief Bob Iger said at a conference yesterday, Variety reports.

Variety: Iger would not elaborate much more about the project other than to say that it would offer a “robust” experience for users. It’s believed to be conceived along the lines of a grown-up version of Disney’s successful kid social network/virtual world services Club Penguin and Pixie Hollow, which charge monthly subscription fees.

Iger mentioned the movie/TV service to illustrate what he said was the growing belief among Mouse execs that consumers will pay for content on the Web.

Hard to handicap with so little info, but probably not what cable and Hulu execs want to hear.

And while Club Penguin and the Disney brand make sense as a subscription service for kids, it gets iffier for general content. Paying for a Disney-only service seems awkward, in that it’s unlikely someone will only want to watch Disney-owned content. But maybe there’s room for an aggregator here; perhaps Netflix.

