Disney Cruise Line will now require all guests 5 or older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Disney Cruise Line says all guests five years old or older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 in 2022.

The US recently greenlit a lower dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children who are at least five years old.

Several major cruise lines, like Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruises, also have a vaccine mandate.

Disney Cruise Line will require all passengers five years old or older to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on all cruises beginning January 13, 2022, the cruise line announced on Wednesday.

This announcement follows the US government’s decision to greenlight a lower dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages five to 11. At this time, Disney Cruise Line’s vaccine mandate only extends to guests who are 12-years-old or older.

Passengers who are too young to receive the vaccine must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken 24 to 72 hours before sailing. Unvaccinated children between the ages of five through 11 are also required to follow this testing mandate on all cruises embarking before the January 13 vaccine deadline.

Besides Disney’s cruise arm, several major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line currently have some form of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for guests 12-years-old or older.