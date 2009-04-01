Disney-Hulu Deal Done

A deal to bring Disney into the Hulu fold is “basically done,” a single source familiar with the discussions tells us.



PaidContent reported that if Disney were to do a deal, it would take a 30% stake in Hulu and become and equal partner to NBC Universal and News Corp. That means like NBC and News Corp before it, Disney would agree to spend $50 million marketing the site.

Providence Equity Partners will hang onto its 10% share.

YouTube, which is launching a premium content-friendly version of its site April 16, made a hard run at Disney at the 11th hour, but only managed to come away with short form content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.