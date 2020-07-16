Disney is selling a colour-changing mug that reveals more than 40 characters when filled with a hot drink

shopDisneyEach character featured on this mug is from a classic Disney film.
- Disney is selling a mug that changes colour and shows more than 40 classic characters as you pour a hot drink inside.
- The ceramic mug retails for $US13.99 on the shopDisney website.
- Characters featured on the mug include Sorcerer Mickey, Cinderella, Peter Pan, Bambi, and more.
- A popular TikTok video posted by @jesskanicoleee shows how the mug’s character silhouettes fill with colour (you can watch the video below.
-
@jesskanicoleee
Calling all Disney lovers you need this mug
##fyp##foryoupage##disney##disneymug##disneyland##downtowndisney##magic##smallthingsmakemehappy
lDisney Princess Medley – Voctave
