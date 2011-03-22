Disney To Launch Children's Magazines In A Tough U.S. Market

Photo: Disney

On Tuesday, Disney plans to announce the launch of new subscription children’s magazines based on demand for test issues last year.The subscriptions will be a U.S. replication of a strong business model in Europe, reports the New York Times.



Among the new children’s magazines are the 52-page bimonthly Phineas and Ferb built on the TV series, to sell for $4.99 per issue and $23.95 per subscription year; a Cars monthly; and other magazines based on Marvel movies such as “Captain America.”

Unlike Europe, the U.S. market for subscription magazines for children’s magazines is a tough one due to a decline in reading by children and a rise in video games, among other reasons.

