12 whimsical photos show what your favourite Disney characters' tiny houses would look like

Frank Olito
Courtesy of Angie’s ListWoody’s imagined tiny house.

While Disney characters often live in castles and palaces, who’s to say they won’t want to downsize some day?

As the tiny house movement sweeps across the globe, prompting many to seek out smaller, simpler living spaces, artists at Angie’s List wondered what tiny houses would like in the magical world of Disney.

The artists examined six famous Disney characters and designed 400-square-foot homes for each of them. Take a look inside.

Belle’s imagined tiny house would sit at the top of a tower.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListBelle’s tiny house.

Although most tiny houses are on wheels, it’s fitting that this Disney princess’ home is atop a tower and made of stone.

Inside the small cottage, Belle’s home would have a fireplace and stacks of books.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Belle’s home.

In “Beauty and the Beast,” Belle wears mostly blue and maroon, so you can see those colours throughout the tiny house.

Meanwhile, Mulan’s tiny house would be inspired by Japanese architecture.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListMulan’s tiny house.

There’s also a zen garden adjacent to the tiny house.

Inside, Mulan’s home would be minimalist and adhere to Japanese culture.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Mulan’s house.

To the right, you can see a ladder that leads to a loft, which is typical for most tiny houses in the real world.

Elsa’s tiny house would be a cabin that resembles the ice castle she constructs in “Frozen.”

Courtesy of Angie’s ListElsa’s tiny house.

Throughout the film, the architecture has Norwegian influences, and this tiny house is no different.

The interior is a nod to the film as well, as the couch is the colour of the queen’s dress.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Elsa’s house.

The beams on the ceiling resemble a snowflake.

Woody from “Toy Story” would live in a rustic retreat.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListWoody’s tiny house.

You can almost see Woody sporting his cowboy hat out on the deck.

Inside Woody’s home, the rustic aesthetic continues.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Woody’s house.

The antler chandelier that hangs from the ceiling is a nod to the Old West.

Princess Merida from “Brave” would have a simple tiny house resembling Scottish castles.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListPrincess Merida’s tiny house.

“Brave” is set in a fictional medieval Scotland.

The interior of Merida’s house would be made of stone and wood.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Merida’s house.

If you look closely, you can see a painting of Merida’s horse, Angus, on the floor.

In “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” it was Jack Skellington’s job to scare people, and his tiny house would do just that.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListJack Skellington’s house.

The character’s tiny house is imagined to be haunted and decrepit.

Jack Skellington’s tiny house would be just as creepy and dark inside as it is outside.

Courtesy of Angie’s ListInside Jack Skellington’s house.

As the “Pumpkin King,” it’s only fitting that his tiny house has at least one jack-o’-lantern.

