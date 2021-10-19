Search

Disney Channel stars who dated in real life

Talia Lakritz
High school musical gabriella troy
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron’s onscreen romance in ‘High School Musical’ became real offscreen, as well. Disney Channel
  • “High School Musical” stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated while filming the movies.
  • Nick Jonas dated Miley Cyrus of “Hannah Montana” and Selena Gomez of “Wizards of Waverly Place.”
  • Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz reconnected years after “Halloweentown” and are still together.
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz became friends on the set of “Halloweentown” in 2001, then reconnected over a decade later and began dating.
A composite image of Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz.
Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz. Rich Fury/Getty Images ; Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images
Brown, who played Marnie in the first three films, revealed in a video posted to TikTok in June 2021 that she and Kountz — her rival, Kal, from “Halloweentown II” — “unexpectedly fell in love”  after reconnecting to make YouTube video sketches in 2016. The couple is still together.

“It’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?” she said.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated throughout filming the “High School Musical” movies.
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron pose at a Vanity Fair party.
Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Hudgens told People magazine in 2019 that the two began dating at the “very beginning” of filming “High School Musical” in 2005 and broke up in 2010.

“It started off really organically,” Hudgens said. “I could not have been more grateful to have that relationship at that time.”

AJ Michalka revealed to Buzzfeed in 2016 that Joe Jonas was her first kiss.
The Jonas Brothers with Aly and AJ in 2006.
Joe Jonas, AJ Michalka, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Aly Michalka in 2006. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Radio Disney
While taking Buzzfeed’s sisters test, former Disney Channel stars Ali and AJ shared that AJ and Jonas shared their first kiss in a bowling alley while touring together.

“They opened for us when we were all like, 15, and so we started dating and we were together for a year,” AJ said. “That was my first kiss!”

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated before breaking up in 2007.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas on a roller coaster.
Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas. Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The former “Hannah Montana” star told Seventeen magazine in 2008 that she and Jonas  “became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met.”

After their split, Cyrus released a breakup song, “7 Things,” which Jonas believes is based on their relationship.

“I’ve heard that rumor,” Jonas said in a 2018 interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the music video]. I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”

Jonas also dated former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star Selena Gomez in 2008.
Selena gomez nick jonas
Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez. Jesse Grant/Michael Kovac/Getty Images
In the 2018 interview with BBC Radio 1, Jonas admitted he wasn’t the best date.

“We were very private about our relationship, and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet (6.10m) away from her, even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together, I was like, ‘It’d be better if we stood about 25 feet (7.62m) apart,'” Jonas told BBC Radio 1. “So it ruined her Central Park experience.”

Cyrus and Lucas Till, who played her love interest in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” dated for about two months during filming.
A composite image of Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till.
Miley Cyrus and Lucas Till. Steve Granitz/WireImage ; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
“I think it will make the movie a little better ’cause it was definitely real,” Till told Star 94FM in Atlanta in 2009.
“Camp Rock” costars Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato began a real-life romance that Lovato said lasted “a month or two.”
Demi lovato joe jonas
Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas. Evan Agostini/AP
In a clip released ahead of their 2017 YouTube documentary “Simply Complicated,” Lovato rewatched scenes with Joe in “Camp Rock.”

“This is the moment I friggin’ fell in love with him, in real life,” they said. “I wasn’t acting much. We had our first kiss on camera.”

“Shake It Up” star Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin of “Wizards of Waverly Place” dated for a year before splitting in 2016.
Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin.
Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin. Rachel Murray/Getty Images for The Thirst Project
Thorne and Sulkin began their relationship in 2015, after their Disney Channel shows ended. They confirmed their split in a joint statement to E! News.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” they announced in August 2016. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together.”

“Good Luck Charlie” costars Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler were in a relationship for four years.
Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler with their arms around each other.
Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
The pair kept their romance and 2017 breakup private. Fans only learned that the two were no longer together when Mendler mentioned that she was single in an interview with TheHumorMill.
Olivia Holt and Luke Benward, stars of “Girl vs. Monster,” dated for almost two years.
Olivia Holt and Luke Benward with their arms around each other.
Olivia Holt and Luke Benward. Katie Yu/Disney Channel via Getty Images
Benward confirmed their relationship in a Skype interview in 2012. They broke up in 2014.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” costars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have never confirmed their relationship or breakup, but fans believe they’ve hinted at it in songs.
Joshua bassett olivia rodrigo
Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo. Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images
Neither Bassett nor Rodrigo has ever confirmed the existence of a relationship, but fans attempted to uncover one by analyzing details of Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License” and its accompanying artwork. Many also speculated Rodrigo’s lyric, “You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt,” is about fellow Disney Channel star and Bassett’s rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. The theories went viral on TikTok.

Bassett told GQ magazine that “the hardest thing” has been “biting my tongue” amid all of the speculation.

“[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia,” he said. “Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”

