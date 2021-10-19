Disney Channel stars who dated in real life

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas dated before breaking up in 2007.

The former “Hannah Montana” star told Seventeen magazine in 2008 that she and Jonas “ became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met .”

After their split, Cyrus released a breakup song, “7 Things,” which Jonas believes is based on their relationship.

“I’ve heard that rumor,” Jonas said in a 2018 interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the music video]. I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”