Disney Channel stars who dated in real life

Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz became friends on the set of “Halloweentown” in 2001, then reconnected over a decade later and began dating.
Brown, who played Marnie in the first three films, revealed in a video posted to TikTok in June 2021 that she and Kountz — her rival, Kal, from “Halloweentown II” — “unexpectedly fell in love” after reconnecting to make YouTube video sketches in 2016. The couple is still together.
“It’s funny how life surprises you sometimes, isn’t it?” she said.
Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated throughout filming the “High School Musical” movies.
After their split, Cyrus released a breakup song, “7 Things,” which Jonas believes is based on their relationship.
“I’ve heard that rumor,” Jonas said in a 2018 interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show. “I’ve never directly heard that from Miley, but she does wear a dog tag that I gave her when I was 14 [in the music video]. I was actually kind of flattered to be honest because it’s there forever and I know it’s about me.”
Jonas also dated former “Wizards of Waverly Place” star Selena Gomez in 2008.
“We were very private about our relationship, and she was unhappy that her Central Park experience was ruined by the fact that I walked about 20 feet (6.10m) away from her, even though they were taking pictures of us and obviously we were there together, I was like, ‘It’d be better if we stood about 25 feet (7.62m) apart,'” Jonas told BBC Radio 1. “So it ruined her Central Park experience.”
Cyrus and Lucas Till, who played her love interest in “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” dated for about two months during filming.
“This is the moment I friggin’ fell in love with him, in real life,” they said. “I wasn’t acting much. We had our first kiss on camera.”
“Shake It Up” star Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin of “Wizards of Waverly Place” dated for a year before splitting in 2016.
Thorne and Sulkin began their relationship in 2015, after their Disney Channel shows ended. They confirmed their split in a joint statement to E! News.
“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” they announced in August 2016. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together.”
“Good Luck Charlie” costars Shane Harper and Bridgit Mendler were in a relationship for four years.
The pair kept their romance and 2017 breakup private. Fans only learned that the two were no longer together when Mendler mentioned that she was single in an interview with TheHumorMill.
Olivia Holt and Luke Benward, stars of “Girl vs. Monster,” dated for almost two years.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” costars Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett have never confirmed their relationship or breakup, but fans believe they’ve hinted at it in songs.
Neither Bassett nor Rodrigo has ever confirmed the existence of a relationship, but fans attempted to uncover one by analyzing details of Rodrigo’s hit song “Drivers License” and its accompanying artwork. Many also speculated Rodrigo’s lyric, “You’re probably with that blonde girl / Who always made me doubt,” is about fellow Disney Channel star and Bassett’s rumored girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter. The theories went viral on TikTok.
Bassett told GQ magazine that “the hardest thing” has been “biting my tongue” amid all of the speculation.
“[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia,” he said. “Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy.”